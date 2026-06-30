Korean brands and entertainment expo to return to Hà Nội in July

HÀ NỘI — More than 100 South Korean companies will showcase consumer products, food, cosmetics and industrial goods at the Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo (KBEE) and ASEAN K-Food Fair 2026, scheduled to take place at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội from July 2 to 4.

The event is organised by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resource of the Republic of Korea.

Exhibitors will introduce products across a wide range of sectors, including cosmetics, skincare devices, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, fashion, consumer goods, mother-and-baby products, smart education, character licensing, industrial machinery and components and construction materials.

The exhibition will also feature business-to-business meetings between South Korean exporters and potential buyers from Việt Nam and other Southeast Asian countries.

More than 200 regional businesses have been invited to take part in the matchmaking programme.

The event will also be open to the public, allowing visitors to experience South Korean products, including eco-friendly consumer goods, natural food and beverage products and cosmetics.

Products will be available for retail purchase during the final two days of the exhibition.

KBEE is a global trade promotion programme organised by KOTRA to support South Korean brands and expand overseas business partnerships.

Previous editions have been held in countries including France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the US and Việt Nam.

This year's event marks the second time KBEE has been held in Hà Nội since 2022, with organisers aiming to strengthen trade ties between South Korea and Việt Nam while promoting cultural exchanges through the continued popularity of South Korean popular culture. — BIZHUB/VNS