SACOMBANK to issue $760.5 million in bonds to support next growth phase

HCM CITY — Saigon Treasure Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SACOMBANK, HOSE: STB) has approved a plan to issue an additional VNĐ20 trillion (approximately US$760.5 million) in privately placed bonds. This marks the bank's second bond issuance after approving a similar VNĐ20 trillion issuance in mid-June 2026.

According to a resolution of SACOMBANK's Board of Directors, the issuance aims to strengthen the bank's Tier 2 capital, improve its capital adequacy ratio in line with the State Bank of Vietnam's regulations, and expand its lending capacity as the domestic economy continues to recover.

The move follows the announcement of SACOMBANK's first-quarter 2026 financial results, which underscored the bank's strategy of prioritising asset quality over short-term growth.

The continued fundraising is seen as a strategic move to bolster the bank's capital buffer, enhance its resilience against market risks, and unlock greater capacity for business expansion in its next growth phase.

A bank representative said the bonds will be issued through private placements in multiple tranches, targeting institutional professional securities investors. The actual value of each tranche will be determined based on the bank's funding needs, market conditions and investor demand at the time of issuance.

As one of Việt Nam’s leading joint-stock commercial banks, SACOMBANK has been steadily strengthening its financial foundation to better meet strict risk management requirements while supporting healthy credit growth. The additional capital will enhance the bank’s capacity to achieve the efficient and sustainable growth targets it set at the beginning of the year. — VNS