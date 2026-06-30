ProPak Hanoi to debut in northern Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The International Exhibition on Processing, Packaging and Technology (ProPak Hanoi 2026) will be held for the first time in northern Việt Nam from October 13 to 15, as organisers seek to strengthen technology connections and support industrial development in one of the country's fastest-growing manufacturing regions.

The event was officially announced at a press conference in Hà Nội on June 25 by Informa Markets in collaboration with Industry and Trade Magazine.

Scheduled to take place at the Vietnam Exposition Center in the capital's Đông Anh Ward, the exhibition marks the first expansion of the ProPak brand into northern Việt Nam after nearly two decades of development in HCM City.

Organisers said the move reflects a strategic effort to build a more comprehensive ecosystem linking technology providers, manufacturers and industry stakeholders across the country.

ProPak Hanoi 2026 is expected to serve as a major platform for enterprises operating in food processing, beverages, pharmaceuticals, logistics and packaging, particularly as the North of Việt Nam continues to emerge as a key manufacturing and supply chain hub.

The exhibition will cover more than 4,000sq.m and showcase technologies, equipment and solutions spanning food and beverage processing, packaging technologies and materials, printing and labelling, pharmaceutical production, laboratory testing, logistics, warehousing, cold-chain systems, automation and smart factory applications.

In addition to the exhibition area, a series of seminars, forums and professional training programmes will address topics including digital transformation, automation, sustainable packaging, circular economy practices, ESG standards, food safety, cold-chain logistics and international export requirements.

Organisers expect the event to attract thousands of industry professionals, including business owners, senior executives, production managers, technical experts, importers, distributors and supply chain consultants.

At the press conference, Chairman of the Vietnam Beer, Alcohol and Beverage Association Nguyễn Văn Việt said the beverage industry is facing increasing pressure to improve productivity, optimise costs and meet higher market standards.

He noted that processing, bottling and packaging technologies have become key factors influencing product quality, competitiveness and brand reputation.

The exhibition has received support from a number of professional organisations, including the Vietnam Beer, Alcohol and Beverage Association, the Australasian Institute of Packaging, the Vietnam Association of Food Science and Technology and other research and consulting institutions. — BIZHUB