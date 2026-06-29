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Gold bar transfer to be imposed 0.1% PIT rate from next month

June 29, 2026 - 17:19
The tax imposition on gold bar transfer is designed to curb speculation and stabilise the gold market without harming legitimate interests.
People buy gold at a shop in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A personal income tax (PIT) rate of 0.1 per cent will be levied on each transfer of gold bars from July 1, 2026, according to the Personal Income Tax Law.

The Personal Income Tax Law No 109/2025/QH15, which was passed by the National Assembly in December last year and will take effect from July 1 this year, includes several new provisions on taxable income and tax-exempt income.

According to Article 3 of the law, income from the transfer of gold bars is taxable. The Government will regulate the tax threshold for gold bars, the time of application of tax collection, and adjust the personal income tax rate on the transfer of gold bars in accordance with the roadmap for managing the gold market.

The tax imposition is designed to curb speculation and stabilise the gold market without harming legitimate interests.

Besides income from the transfer of gold bars, a series of other income sources will also be imposed personal income tax from the aforementioned date, such as agency, brokerage, and business cooperation activities with organisations; e-commerce business activities, digital platform-based businesses; the transfer of Vietnamese national domain names ‘.vn’; the transfer of greenhouse gas emission reduction results and carbon credits; the transfer of vehicle license plates won through auctions as prescribed by law; and the transfer of digital assets. — BIZHUB/VNS

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