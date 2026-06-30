Top 10 most reputable technology companies of 2026 announced

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Report JSC has announced its Top 10 Most Reputable Technology Companies 2026, highlighting businesses that have maintained strong financial performance, brand reputation and competitiveness amid the rapid transformation of the technology sector.

The rankings were compiled based on companies' financial capacity, media reputation measured through Vietnam Report's Media Coding methodology and surveys of businesses and relevant stakeholders, with data updated through May 2026.

In the information technology and telecommunications category, the top 10 comprises Viettel Group, FPT Corporation, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation, CMC Corporation, ELCOM Technology Communications Corporation, Hanel JSC, CMC Telecom Infrastructure Corporation, Vietnam Technology and Communications JSC, and Tien Phat Technology JSC.

Meanwhile, the top 10 providers of digital transformation products, services and solutions include FPT Information System (FPT IS), MISA JSC, ETC Technology Systems JSC, FSI Investment, Trading and Technology Development JSC, HPT Information Technology Services JSC, HIPT Group, Bravo Software JSC, HTI Investment and Technology JSC, Bang Huu Technology JSC and Sotatek Vietnam Technology JSC.

According to Vietnam Report, the rapid shift in competitive advantages is reshaping business strategies across the technology industry, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as the key driver of growth.

Its survey found that 77.8 per cent of technology companies identified redesigning products and operational processes around AI as their top strategic priority. Rather than simply embedding AI into existing products, businesses are increasingly developing intelligent solutions capable of learning from data, personalising user interactions and delivering real-time recommendations and responses.

For Vietnamese firms, the competitive edge lies in localising AI to suit the Vietnamese language, domestic data, business processes and regulatory requirements, the report says.

AI-powered assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude, Kiro and GitHub Copilot are also helping enterprises improve operational efficiency, while growing demand for data storage, processing and cybersecurity is driving investment in digital infrastructure.

As a result, telecommunications companies are expanding beyond traditional connectivity services to become providers of digital infrastructure, focusing on data centres, cloud computing and enterprise digital services.

Citing the ICT Sector Update 2026 report, Vietnam Report says the country's total data centre capacity could reach 364MW this year, up around 68 per cent from previous levels. By 2035, the AI data centre market is projected to be worth about US$25 billion.

Technology self-reliance is also gaining momentum, with 72.2 per cent of surveyed companies prioritising research and development and the creation of 'Make in Vietnam' products.

The trend has been supported by the Law on Digital Technology Industry, which took effect on January 1, 2026, providing a dedicated legal framework for digital technology industries, including semiconductors, AI and digital assets. The legislation is expected to encourage long-term investment in core technologies, research and development, data platforms and scalable digital products.

The survey also shows that 55.6 per cent of companies consider expanding into international markets and diversifying revenue sources among their strategic priorities, reflecting the sector's ambition to compete globally with high-value technology products and services.

At the same time, businesses are focusing on developing industry-specific digital solutions, expanding 'as-a-service' business models and strengthening human resources with expertise in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity and product development.

Vietnam Report says the official awards ceremony honouring the Top 10 Most Reputable Technology Companies of 2026 is scheduled to take place in Hà Nội in August. — VNS