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Home Economy

MoU expected to support Vietnamese businesses in Czech Republic

June 20, 2026 - 19:44
The signing marked a new step forward in enhancing connectivity between Czech state management agencies and the Vietnamese business community and household businesses, helping citizens gain faster and more accurate access to legal regulations related to business activities in the Czech Republic.
Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Alena Schillerová expresses her delight at meeting the Vietnamese community in Brno. — VNA/VNS Photo

PRAGUE — Representatives of the Czech Ministry of Finance, the Czech-Vietnamese Educational Institute and the Association of Young Vietnamese Entrepreneurs in the Czech Republic (AYVE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Brno on Saturday to enhance the provision of information on finance, taxation and business regulations to the Vietnamese community.

The signing marked a new step forward in enhancing connectivity between Czech state management agencies and the Vietnamese business community and household businesses, helping citizens gain faster and more accurate access to legal regulations related to business activities in the Czech Republic.

Speaking at the event, Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Alena Schillerová highly valued the contributions of the Vietnamese community to the host country’s economy. She said the agreement would be implemented through specific programmes aimed at helping enterprises and business households access and comply with new regulations on taxation, finance and business administration, including provisions related to the Electronic Sales Records (EET) 2.0 system.

Nguyễn Việt Anh, representing the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic, spoke highly of the initiative, saying that timely updates on legal regulations would help the Vietnamese business community integrate more deeply into the Czech business environment and proactively adapt to future changes.

As part of the programme, participants got updates on a range of new regulations related to business activities in the Czech Republic, including EET 2.0 system, which is scheduled to take effect on January 1 next year.

During the dialogue session, many Vietnamese entrepreneurs highlighted challenges in adapting to policy changes, including language barriers, limited access to up-to-date information and increasing competitive pressure.

Experts stressed that proactively keeping abreast of legal regulations and applying modern management technologies would be the key for businesses to achieve sustainable development. — VNA/VNS

MoU Vietnam-Czech trade

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