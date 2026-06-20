Việt Nam's agricultural success stories inspire Angola

HÀ NỘI — Angola highly appreciates the achievements that Việt Nam has made in the agriculture sector, which provides valuable insights for Angola to develop a sustainable agricultural sector benefiting the populace in the long run, emphasised Isaac Francisco Maria dos Anjos, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Angola.

This statement was made during a working session between Angola’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and Việt Nam's Hùng Nhơn Group in Hà Nội on Friday.

According to Isaac Francisco Maria dos Anjos, with abundant arable land, conducive natural conditions, and a young workforce, Angola is poised for significant strides in large-scale agricultural development.

The country has also identified strategic regions for soybean cultivation, promising self-sufficiency and export potential.

“In recent years, Angola has intensified economic diversification efforts, moving away from dependence on oil revenue towards prioritising agriculture for national food security,” he said.

At the meeting, Hùng Nhơn showcased its expertise and explored potential collaboration with Angola's agricultural development goals.

Speaking at the session, deputy general director in charge of production at Hùng Nhơn Group, Weera Phongphit, highlighted the chance for his company to leverage its prowess in high-tech livestock farming, which has been instrumental in forging global partnerships.

By 2036, the Hùng Nhơn - De Heus partnership aims to supply 200 million breeding chickens, export 25 million broiler chickens annually, and achieve estimated revenue of US$2 billion across the chain.

Phongphit stressed that Hùng Nhơn's capabilities would align well with Angola's requirements, considering the country's vast uncultivated arable land, youthful population, and consistent demand for poultry imports. This presents Angola with a prime opportunity to bolster domestic production and ensure food security.

Hùng Nhơn shared insights on offering breeding stock, technology transfer, and workforce training in Angola during the meeting. Departing from conventional models, the company aims to introduce a successful ecosystem of high-tech livestock farming, proven effective in Việt Nam. This collaborative model emphasises technology transfer, application of modern farming standards, and tapping into Angola's young workforce to build self-reliant production capacity gradually.

“This meeting is a pivotal starting point for Hùng Nhơn Group to delve deeper into market needs and outline future cooperation plans in Angola,” Phongphit remarked.

The company's approach transcends mere product supply, focusing on creating a comprehensive high-tech farming ecosystem through technology transfer, training, and fostering domestic production capacity.

Expressing appreciation for Hùng Nhơn - De Heus' proposal to explore high-tech agricultural models in Angola, Minister Isaac lauded the closed value chain system adopted by the companies. This approach not only boosts productivity and enhances product quality but also brings tangible benefits to farmers.

Through shared experiences from Việt Nam, Hùng Nhơn looks forward to supporting Angola's journey towards a modernised agricultural sector, enhancing production capacity, generating job opportunities, and fortifying food security. — VNS



