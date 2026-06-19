Việt Nam rides 5G wave as global subscriptions surpass three billion

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is emerging as one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing 5G markets, driven by expanding network coverage, increasing adoption of AI-powered applications and new service offerings, as global 5G subscriptions surpassed the three billion milestone in the first quarter of 2026, according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report.

The June 2026 edition of the report highlights Việt Nam's growing role in the region's digital transformation, with the country benefiting from rapid 5G deployment and new fixed wireless access (FWA) services, even as global mobile operators accelerate investments in next-generation connectivity.

Globally, 162 million new 5G subscriptions were added during the first quarter of 2026, bringing the total to 3.1 billion. The figure is expected to more than double to 6.4 billion by the end of 2031.

In Southeast Asia and Oceania, 5G subscriptions are forecast to reach around 670 million by 2031, with penetration exceeding 50 per cent.

According to Ericsson, about 390 service providers worldwide have launched commercial 5G services, including more than 90 operators offering 5G Standalone (SA) networks. By the end of 2025, 5G networks carried 48 per cent of global mobile data traffic, a share projected to rise to 85 per cent by 2031.

Rita Mokbel, president of Ericsson Vietnam, said the country is witnessing strong momentum in 5G adoption thanks to broader network coverage and the growing use of artificial intelligence to enhance network performance and innovation.

"Việt Nam is showing strong 5G adoption based on expanded 5G coverage and introduction of AI that is driving performance and innovation in the 5G networks," Mokbel said.

"We are also seeing growing opportunities to unlock new consumer and enterprise use cases. At Ericsson, we remain committed to working closely with our customers and ecosystem partners to help realise the full potential of 5G as a platform for innovation, economic growth and a more connected digital future for Việt Nam."

The report also notes growing commercial adoption of differentiated connectivity services enabled by 5G SA network slicing, which allows operators to allocate dedicated network capacity and guaranteed service quality for specific applications.

The number of commercial 5G SA network slicing offerings worldwide increased from 65 in November 2025 to 84 in June 2026, indicating a shift from early adoption toward mainstream commercialisation.

Erik Ekudden, Ericsson's Chief Technology Officer and publisher of the Mobility Report, said the rise of physical AI and autonomous systems would fundamentally reshape network traffic patterns.

"Mobile networks are no longer only about providing best-effort connectivity; they are becoming critical, intelligent infrastructure that meets diverse application needs," he said.

The report also highlights the growing popularity of speed-based pricing models for fixed wireless access services. Around 71 per cent of FWA providers now offer speed-tiered plans, up from 57 per cent a year earlier.

Việt Nam is among several markets that have recently launched new 5G FWA services, alongside Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Morocco, Taiwan (China) and Türkiye.

Changing user behaviour is also driving significant shifts in network traffic. Ericsson's measurements show that uplink traffic - data sent from users to the network - is now growing faster than downlink traffic for most operators.

Among 55 service providers analysed, 43 recorded faster growth in uplink traffic than downlink traffic, while 17 experienced uplink growth rates more than 1.5 times higher. Key drivers include video calls, collaboration platforms, cloud storage and the sharing of user-generated content.

Ericsson's modelling suggests that AI-related applications could further accelerate this trend, with uplink traffic potentially tripling by 2031 compared with 2025 levels.

Overall network data traffic, including mobile and FWA connections, increased by 22 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, exceeding industry expectations. The growth was led primarily by continued strong demand in India and North America.

Looking beyond 5G, the report points to growing industry focus on 6G technologies, with standardisation discussions already underway.

Expected features of future 6G networks include integrated sensing and communication capabilities, seamless integration between terrestrial and satellite networks, and significantly improved energy efficiency through AI-native architecture.

The first implementable 6G specifications are expected to be finalised by late 2028 or early 2029, with initial commercial deployments anticipated around 2030. Early adoption is expected to be led by the US, China, Japan, South Korea and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. — VNS