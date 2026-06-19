New digital technology hubs planned under revised national infrastructure strategy

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology has proposed the creation of a network of digital technology hubs across the country as part of revisions to the country's information and communications infrastructure master plan for 2021-30, with a vision to 2050.

The proposal, now open for public consultation, forms part of amendments to Decision No. 36/QĐ-TTg, which was approved in January 2024.

The move comes as Việt Nam accelerates implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, which identifies science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of future economic growth. The resolution highlights digital infrastructure as a strategic foundation for the development of the digital government, digital economy and digital society.

Under the draft revision, the ministry proposes replacing the term 'information technology industry' with 'digital technology industry' throughout the planning framework, reflecting a broader strategic shift towards digital transformation, advanced manufacturing and digital services.

The proposal also calls for the development of concentrated digital technology zones in provinces and cities that meet regulatory and development requirements.

In the northern midlands and mountainous region, digital technology infrastructure would be developed to support information technology hardware, electronics and telecommunications manufacturing in Thái Nguyên, Lạng Sơn and Bắc Ninh.

Meanwhile, the Red River Delta, particularly the northern growth corridor comprising Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Quảng Ninh and Hải Phòng, would focus on high-tech electronics manufacturing, software development, Internet of Things (IoT) products and other digital technology industries integrated into global supply chains.

Under the plan, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An and Huế would become major digital technology industry centres in the north-central region, serving as key links between regional economies.

In the central and southern region, Đà Nẵng, Gia Lai and Khánh Hòa are earmarked as major regional hubs for digital technology development.

Buôn Ma Thuột and Pleiku would be developed as sub-regional centres specialising in digital services and technology products supporting digital transformation and socio-economic development in the Central Highlands.

The draft also identifies HCM City as the country's leading centre for digital technology human resources, research, technology transfer and innovation.

Together with Đồng Nai, the city would form a key digital technology manufacturing cluster aimed at attracting investment in electronics, IoT devices and Industry 4.0-related production.

In the Mekong Delta, Cần Thơ is expected to become a regional data industry centre and a hub for digital technologies supporting agricultural transformation, sustainable development and climate resilience.

Alongside the industrial development strategy, the ministry is proposing upgrades to the Government’s specialised data transmission network.

The network would be expanded into a nationwide information system connecting Party agencies, State bodies and other organisations within the political system from the central level down to communes.

It would provide shared connectivity infrastructure and support the secure transmission of classified government information and data.

Core network management, monitoring and cybersecurity systems would be located in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and HCM City, while terminal equipment would be deployed across provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide.

According to the ministry, the proposed revisions are intended to align the information and communications infrastructure plan with the country’s evolving digital development priorities and recent administrative restructuring.

Provisions not amended under the draft revision would continue to be implemented in accordance with Decision No. 36/QĐ-TTg. — BIZHUB/VNS