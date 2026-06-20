Tây Ninh seeks Belgian investment across sectors

BRUSSELS — The People’s Committee of Tây Ninh, in coordination with the Embassy of Việt Nam in Brussels, held an investment promotion conference on Friday as part of a working visit to Belgium.

At the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Quyết said the strong traditional ties between Việt Nam and Belgium, along with the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), are creating new opportunities for businesses on both sides to expand investment and trade, and deepen participation in global value chains.

He noted that Tây Ninh has an economy worth more than US$14 billion, placing it among Việt Nam’s 10 largest local economies, with a strategic location linking HCM City and several countries in ASEAN.

Tây Ninh wishes to become a trusted partner of the Belgium business community, particularly in areas such as circular economy, clean energy, environmental technology, biotechnology and advanced agriculture, the official said.

Ambassador Nguyễn Văn Thảo said Tây Ninh has strong potential to capture a new wave of investment from Europe, citing its strategic location.

He said that as the EVFTA continues to deliver results, many Belgium businesses are looking to expand cooperation in Việt Nam, particularly in logistics, green industry, high-tech agriculture and sustainable development.

The ambassador said he is confident that with a clear development strategy and the local authorities’ commitment to supporting businesses, Tây Ninh will further strengthen its appeal to Belgian and broader European investors in the coming years.

According to Vice Chairman of the Tây Ninh People’s Committee Huỳnh Văn Sơn, the province is home to more than 2,000 active investment projects with total registered capital of about $26 billion, ranking among Việt Nam’s leading localities in attracting foreign direct investment.

At the conference, many businesses operating in Belgium said Tây Ninh holds strong potential and has been proactive in supporting investors.

Beyond exchange and networking activities, the conference also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals in Belgium and Luxembourg and Tây Ninh.

The partnership aims to strengthen links between overseas Vietnamese experts and intellectuals and the province in scientific research, innovation and the development of high-quality human resources.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of an investment registration certificate for the Be Milk Dairy Plant project by Swiss Asia Partner at Prodezi Industrial Park in Tây Ninh, with total investment exceeding $100 million. — VNA/VNS