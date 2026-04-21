Market corrects slightly on profit-taking pressure

HÀ NỘI — The market reversed course to finish lower on Tuesday as several sectors including banking, securities and software moved down together.

On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index fell 3.63 points or 0.2 per cent to 1,833.48 points.

The market breadth was negative as 227 stocks declined compared with 99 advancing. Meanwhile, trading value on HoSE increased from the previous session to VNĐ24.9 trillion (US$948 million).

Within the VN30 basket, the index was slightly more resilient though it still ended lower. The VN30-Index fell 1.96 points or 0.1 per cent to around 2,007 points. Twenty-one ticker symbols fell while nine ticked up.

Cash flow remained concentrated in a group of leading stocks with attention drawn to Vingroup (VIC), Sacombank (STB), LPBank (LPB), Vinhomes (VHM) and Novaland (NVL).

STB attracted particular focus due to a corporate governance development. The lender reportedly withdrew a proposal to extend the restructuring project after the merger. Sacombank’s general meeting of shareholders is scheduled on April 22.

Dương Công Minh is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors. Nguyễn Đức Thụy serves as Acting General Director effective December 23, 2025, after completing a leadership transition related to LPBank when he transferred the chairman position at LPBank and officially became General Director of Sacombank on March 3.

The market was pressured by pillars led by Vietcombank (VCB). Shares of the bank fell 0.83 per cent.

It was followed by VPBank (VPB), FPT Corporation (FPT), Vinpearl (VPL), Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG) and VietinBank (CTG). These stocks lost 0.71–2.34 per cent.

The HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) extended its losses, down 4.06 points or 1.58 per cent to 253.27 points.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers on the market. They offloaded nearly VNĐ378 billion on HoSE and VNĐ46.57 billion on HNX.

The current developments reflect investor cautious sentiment after a prolonged rally. Previously, the VN-Index had risen for four consecutive weeks, gaining more than 140 points since the start of the month and moving close to the strong resistance zone of 1,840–1,850 points. The index encountering adjustment pressure in this area was expected.

Besides technical factors, external developments such as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have also contributed to investor caution, increasing profit-taking to safeguard prior gains. — BIZHUB/VNS