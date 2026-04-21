Mining & Construction Vietnam 2026 opens, showcasing Innovation and driving Industry collaboration

HÀ NỘI — The International Exhibition on Mining, Mineral Resource Recovery and Construction in Việt Nam (Mining & Construction Vietnam 2026) was officially opened on Tuesday at the Việt Nam Exhibition Centre, bringing together over 200 exhibitors from 17 countries as the sector seeks to modernise and decarbonise.

The three-day event showcases solutions in modern mining equipment, mineral processing, energy-efficient construction and digital transformation, aimed at improving productivity, cutting costs and meeting stricter sustainability standards.

Alongside the exhibition, international seminars and conferences are being held to foster industry dialogue, covering digital transformation in mining, environmental management across the mining lifecycle, and green development and emission reduction in construction.

Ben Wong, general director of Informa Markets Vietnam, emphasised that the three-day exhibition serves as a platform to introduce the latest innovations, from smart high-efficiency mining technologies and advanced mineral processing solutions to green construction practices and emission reduction initiatives. He highlighted that these developments reflect both global industry challenges and a growing trend towards international collaboration and technological advancement.

“Việt Nam’s mining and construction industries are entering a new era,” Wong said. “Digital transformation, automation and sustainability are reshaping production models, while international cooperation is unlocking new opportunities for investment and innovation.”

Phan Xuân Thủy, deputy general director of Vietnam Coal and Mineral Industry Group, noted that the event provides valuable access to emerging technological trends, including mine automation, centralised monitoring systems, artificial intelligence, industrial IoT and environmental solutions. He emphasised that the exhibition offers practical opportunities for collaboration with both domestic and international partners, contributing to the modernisation and sustainable development of Việt Nam’s mining sector.

The exhibition features international pavilions and companies from countries including Australia, the Czech Republic, Poland, India, Malaysia, China, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore and Japan, further strengthening global connections and opening new avenues for trade and investment. — VNS