Việt Nam's small firms lead Asia-Pacific growth rankings, tech adoption boosts outlook

HÀ NỘI — Small businesses in Việt Nam led growth across the Asia-Pacific in 2025, with strong adoption of digital technologies underpinning confidence and expansion plans, a survey by CPA Australia showed.

About 84 per cent of Vietnamese small businesses reported growth in 2025, up from 82 per cent a year earlier and the highest among 11 markets surveyed, the report said.

Momentum is expected to continue, with 89 per cent of firms forecasting growth in 2026, supported by investment in technology, e-commerce and improved management practices.

“Việt Nam’s small businesses are continuing their stellar performance from the previous year, ranking at or near the top across the Asia-Pacific in all indicators of tech adoption in 2025,” Priya Terumalay, Regional Head for CPA Australia in Southeast Asia said.

Việt Nam also recorded the highest level of confidence in national economic conditions, with 85 per cent of respondents expecting the economy to expand in 2026, well above the survey average of 65 per cent.

Technology investment has translated into profitability gains, with 76 per cent of small firms reporting improved returns from such spending in 2025, the highest rate among surveyed markets.

Online sales and digital payments were key drivers. Some 83 per cent of Vietnamese businesses generated more than 10 per cent of revenue from e-commerce, while 86 per cent received over 10 per cent of sales via digital payment platforms, among the highest shares in the region.

Vietnamese firms are also increasingly looking abroad, with 30 per cent expecting strong growth in overseas sales revenue in 2026, the second-highest result in the survey.

“Despite global uncertainty from tariffs and trade restrictions, the strong results are indicative of the potential for Việt Nam’s small businesses to grow into large, successful global enterprises, driven by young, tech-savvy entrepreneurs eager to expand into new markets,” said Priya.

Demand for external finance remained high at 91 per cent, though the proportion of firms seeking funding for growth fell to 72 per cent in 2025 from 80 per cent a year earlier.

Cybersecurity remains a challenge, with 60 per cent of businesses reporting a cyberattack in 2025. However, 70 per cent said they had reviewed their protection measures, exceeding the survey average.

“While rising costs and increased competition remain key concerns, growth-oriented strategies such as deep digital adoption, an innovative mindset and improving customer satisfaction are driving Việt Nam’s dynamic and young small business owners to take calculated risks that deliver better business outcomes,” said Priya. — VNS