Total social investment up nearly 11% in Q1

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s total social investment rose strongly in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting improving investor confidence and a sustained recovery in the business climate, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

Total realised investment capital reached VNĐ744.7 trillion (US$28.3 billion) in the January-March period, up 10.7 per cent year-on-year and higher than the 9.4 per cent growth recorded in the same period of 2025.

Growth was broad-based across all three economic sectors. The non-State sector remained the largest contributor, with VNĐ402.4 trillion, accounting for 54.1 per cent of the total and rising 9.8 per cent year-on-year.

The State sector recorded VNĐ207.2 trillion, making up 27.8 per cent and increasing 11.6 per cent, while the foreign-invested sector reached VNĐ135.1 trillion, or 18.1 per cent, up 11.8 per cent.

State budget-funded investment was estimated at VNĐ133.2 trillion, equivalent to 14.5 per cent of the annual plan and up 12.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. Of this, centrally managed capital totalled VNĐ18.6 trillion, fulfilling 10 per cent of the yearly target, while locally managed funds reached VNĐ114.6 trillion, or 15.7 per cent. Notably, commune-level budget investment surged 23.5 per cent, significantly outpacing the 9.2 per cent growth at the provincial level.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows also saw robust expansion. As of March 31, total registered FDI reached $15.2 billion, up 42.9 per cent year-on-year. Newly registered capital accounted for $10.23 billion across 904 projects, up 6.4 per cent in project numbers and 2.4 times in value.

Manufacturing and processing continued to dominate, attracting $7.07 billion, or 69 per cent of newly registered capital, followed by electricity, gas and water production and distribution with $2.28 billion, representing 22.3 per cent.

Adjusted capital declined to $2.3 billion, down 55.1 per cent, while capital contributions and share purchases surged to $2.66 billion, 2.3 times higher than a year earlier, driven largely by wholesale, retail and vehicle repair activities.

Disbursed FDI reached $5.41 billion, up 9.1 per cent year-on-year and the highest first-quarter figure in the past five years, with manufacturing accounting for the lion’s share.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam’s outbound investment climbed to $619.9 million, 2.6 times higher than the same period last year, with Laos remaining the largest recipient.

Despite the positive momentum, experts cautioned that the spillover effects of public investment remain limited, potentially constraining its role as a key growth driver amid subdued consumption and export recovery. — VNA/VNS