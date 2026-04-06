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Regulations issued on principles, procedures for inland container depot investment

April 06, 2026 - 10:26
Investment in ICD construction must align with the approved master plan for the development of the ICD system, as well as other related planning schemes.
An overview of the Tân Cảng-Mộc Bài inland container depot (Phase 1) in Tây Ninh Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Government has promulgated a decree setting out regulations on construction investment and operation management of inland container depots (ICDs).

Decree No 106/2026/NĐ-CP, dated March 31, 2026, applies to both Vietnamese and foreign organisations and individuals involved in such activities.

Under the provisions, relevant parties are required to comply not only with this decree but also with laws governing investment, construction and other applicable legal frameworks. Investment in ICD construction must align with the approved master plan for the development of the ICD system, as well as other related planning schemes.

Prior to approving an investment policy or granting an investment registration certificate for an ICD project, the competent authority is required to seek written or electronic opinions from the Vietnam Maritime and Waterway Administration (VIMAWA) regarding the project’s conformity with the ICD development plan. The request must specify details including location, scale, function, land area and capacity of the proposed depot. A response must be issued within three working days.

Regarding procedures for the official opening of an ICD, the decree stipulates that investors must submit a dossier, either directly, via postal services, or online through the national public service portal, to VIMAWA.

Where the dossier is deemed valid, VIMAWA must, within four working days since the receipt, appraise the application and submit a written recommendation to the Ministry of Construction for the announcement of the ICD opening.

Within two working days since receiving the administration’s submission, the ministry is required to issue a decision on the opening and notify the investor. In cases of refusal, a written response must be provided, clearly stating the reasons. The decision must be issued in both paper and electronic forms, which carry equal legal validity.

The decree further provides that ICD operations may be temporarily suspended for maintenance, repairs, or to meet other legal requirements.

Closure of an ICD may be carried out under several circumstances, including for reasons of national defence and security; where operations pose risks to safety, potentially causing structural incidents affecting users, nearby facilities, the environment or the wider community; or where the investment project is terminated by decision of the investment registration authority, or where the investor or operator no longer wishes to continue operations. — VNS

inland container depot investment Vietnam

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