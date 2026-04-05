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Home Economy

Driving sustainability through digital transformation

April 05, 2026 - 11:28
Việt Nam has taken a major step toward strengthening its digital economy with the approval of a national plan to accelerate digital transformation among small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), aiming to boost productivity, competitiveness and integration into global value chains by 2030.

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