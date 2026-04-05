Driving sustainability through digital transformation
April 05, 2026 - 11:28
Việt Nam has taken a major step toward strengthening its digital economy with the approval of a national plan to accelerate digital transformation among small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), aiming to boost productivity, competitiveness and integration into global value chains by 2030.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has demanded ministries, sectors and localities have a good grasp of the situation, including factors with adverse impacts on Việt Nam, especially the complicated developments in the Middle East conflict and other regions worldwide, to make timely, flexible, and effective policy response in efforts to secure double-digit growth.
State-owned giants Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), Vietnam Gas Corporation (PV GAS) and Vietnam Oil and Gas Power Corporation (PV Power) on Friday signed crucial agreements on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for large-scale gas-fired power projects.
In Việt Nam, organic production has attracted significant attention to deliver safer, higher-quality food and increase the value of farm produce. However, the scale of organic production in Việt Nam remains modest.
This is a large-scale centre requiring maximum resources, including those from the State and private sectors, central and local budgets, domestic and foreign investment sources through direct and indirect channels, PM Chính said.
Ngô Sỹ Hoài, Secretary General of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association, highlighted the sector’s strengths, noting that Vietnamese wood products are now exported to 118 markets worldwide. Việt Nam is currently the world’s second-largest exporter of wood products and the leading exporter of outdoor furniture.