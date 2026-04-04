Hòa Phát partners with TÜV SÜD to certify railway rail quality

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s leading steelmaker Hòa Phát Group has taken a major step in its plan to produce high-quality steel for modern rail systems by signing an agreement with TÜV SÜD Rail GmbH to provide testing, inspection and certification services for its railway rail products.

Under the agreement, TÜV SÜD will support Hòa Phát with technical consultancy, production system assessment, testing supervision and conformity certification for its rail products. The process will follow internationally recognised practices, ensuring independence and objectivity while enhancing the credibility of Hòa Phát’s steel in global markets.

The certification scope covers a wide range of rail profiles produced to international standards, using steel grades from R260 for conventional applications to R350HT and R400HT for high-load and high-wear conditions. These products are designed to meet diverse operational requirements, from urban metro systems to inter-regional railways and high-speed lines.

Certification and assessment activities will be conducted in accordance with widely adopted international standards, including European (EN), Chinese (GB/TB) and Japanese (JIS) systems.

François-Xavier Bauzet, deputy CEO of Southeast Asia at TÜV SÜD, said the certification process would enable Hòa Phát’s rail products to meet stringent international benchmarks and technical requirements across multiple markets, opening opportunities to participate in large-scale railway projects in the region and beyond.

Headquartered in Germany, TÜV SÜD has more than 160 years of experience in testing, inspection and certification, with operations in over 50 countries. Its rail division is recognised globally for safety assessment and certification, having been involved in numerous metro and high-speed rail projects across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Hòa Phát is currently developing its rail and special steel plant at the Dung Quất Economic Zone in Quảng Ngãi Province. The facility, designed with an annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes, uses advanced technology supplied by SMS group.

The plant will manufacture a range of products, including high-speed railway rails, urban rail tracks, crane rails and structural steel such as U, I, H and V sections alongside other specialised steel products.

After three months of construction, the project has completed around 35 per cent of its planned progress and is set to begin equipment installation in June. The first batch of high-speed railway rails is expected to be launched in 2027, positioning Hòa Phát as the first company in Southeast Asia capable of producing this type of steel. — VNS