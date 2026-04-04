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Home Economy

Hòa Yên Industrial Park starts construction

April 04, 2026 - 14:17
The ​​257ha project is invested by FECON Hòa Yên Investment Joint Stock Company at a cost of more than VNĐ3.7 trillion (US$140 million).

 

The entire project is planned to be put into operation in 2028. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — The groundbreaking ceremony of the Hòa Yên Industrial Park (FECON IP Hòa Yên) took place in the northern province of Bắc Ninh on Friday.

The ​​257ha project is invested by FECON Hòa Yên Investment Joint Stock Company at a cost of more than VNĐ3.7 trillion (US$140 million).

Phase 1 of the project will be implemented from April 2026 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The entire project is planned to be put into operation in 2028.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Phạm Văn Thịnh said that Bắc Ninh Province continues to affirm its position as a leading industrial centre in the country, with an industrial production value exceeding VNĐ2.4 quadrillion, ranking second nationwide. The province aims to become a global manufacturing centre in the electronics and semiconductor sectors, with the presence of many large corporations such as Samsung, Apple, and Nvidia.

According to Thịnh, the FECON IP Hòa Yên is expected to become a model industrial park with synchronous and modern infrastructure, attracting large corporations in the electronics and semiconductor sectors, contributing to increasing production value and promoting economic growth. The IP’s development model is oriented similarly to typical industrial parks such as Yên Phong, Quang Châu and Vân Trung.

Therefore, Thịnh requested the investor to develop the project in a green, smart, and sustainable direction. Using renewable energy, building eco-industrial park models, and applying advanced wastewater treatment technologies should be prioritised, Thịnh noted. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

Bắc Ninh Province

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