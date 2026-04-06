OVs encouraged to expand distribution channels for Vietnamese goods abroad

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued Directive No. 11/CT-TTg on April 3, calling for greater mobilisation of overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to promote and distribute Vietnamese products and to develop distribution channels abroad during 2026-30.

The government reports that overseas Vietnamese have effectively boosted trade promotion and distribution of local goods abroad during 2020-24, reinforcing the campaign 'Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods'.

Aligned with orientations set by the 14th National Party Congress, Việt Nam is accelerating development to reach upper-middle income status by 2030 and high-income developed status by 2045.

In this context, strengthening overseas Vietnamese engagement is seen as vital to restructuring exports toward sustainability, boosting competitiveness under green and digital standards, enhancing market intelligence and advancing more professional trade and investment promotion activities.

Expanding overseas distribution networks

For 2026-30, the directive seeks to tap overseas Vietnamese as a strategic on-site force in promoting and distributing Vietnamese goods, maintaining traditional markets and expanding access to reputable retail systems and global supply chains, particularly in countries with large Vietnamese communities. Priority will be given to supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises and effectively utilising free trade agreements (FTAs).

By 2030, overseas Vietnamese are expected to participate in promoting and distributing Vietnamese goods in all host countries and territories, forming distribution networks where they play a key role.

The directive also aims to increase the share of Vietnamese goods within overseas distribution systems, promote e-commerce, develop enterprise databases linked to innovation and digital transformation, diversify modern promotional activities and strengthen efforts against counterfeit goods while promoting green standards and product traceability.

Large-scale trade fairs and investment promotion activities involving overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs will be expanded, alongside stronger information sharing on market trends, import regulations and trade risks to support Vietnamese enterprises abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will lead implementation, align policies for overseas Vietnamese and promote economic diplomacy to support Vietnamese enterprises abroad. Overseas missions will help form business associations and develop logistics, warehousing, and distribution networks.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will spearhead trade promotion and business connectivity, assist Vietnamese firms in joining foreign distribution networks, and advance the Vietnam Value brand to enhance product credibility and national image. Trade offices abroad will drive market expansion and encourage e-commerce adoption for Vietnamese goods.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will connect overseas Vietnamese with domestic innovation ecosystems, mobilising international capital, expertise and technology to support research, production and commercialisation of digital and high-tech products. Priority will be given to promoting “Make in Vietnam” technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, UAVs and semiconductors in global markets, alongside intellectual property protection support.

The ministry will also organise international technology promotion activities and encourage overseas Vietnamese youth and entrepreneurs to participate in innovation and startup initiatives linked to Việt Nam’s digital transformation.

"The Ministry of Finance will tackle challenges in overseas investment by Vietnamese enterprises, while the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will encourage overseas Vietnamese participation in agricultural production and export-oriented supply chains.

The directive is expected to better leverage overseas Vietnamese resources to expand global distribution channels, strengthen exports and enhance the international presence of Vietnamese goods. — VNA/VNS