Strict measures imposed on fuel smugglers

HÀ NỘI — Authorities have ordered a nationwide crackdown on fuel smuggling after reports of cross-border sales exploiting price gaps raised concerns over supply and safety.

Strict measures will be taken against those who smuggle gasoline and diesel, according to an urgent direction issued by the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The move follows media reports that some individuals and small traders in border areas, especially at the Lao Bảo Border Gate in the coastal province of Quảng Trị, have been smuggling fuel into neighbouring countries for sale to profit from price differences.

The department warned that if not promptly controlled, such activities could disrupt domestic supply and pose fire and explosion risks during transportation and storage.

It has therefore issued urgent instructions to its branches in provinces and cities, particularly those in border areas, calling for tighter management, inspection and enforcement against violations.

Branches have been told to coordinate closely with the police, customs and border guards to monitor activities at retail petrol stations as well as along land and water routes, promptly detecting and strictly handling acts of hoarding or smuggling.

They are also required to establish hotlines to receive public reports on illegal gasoline stockpiling sites and to step up efforts encouraging fuel businesses to commit to not abetting smuggling and commercial fraud.

The department expects these comprehensive measures will help tighten control of the fuel market in border areas, ensure domestic supply and maintain market stability amid global uncertainties. — BIZHUB/VNS