Vietnamese businesswomen association debuts in Europe

BERLIN — The Vietnamese Businesswomen Association in Europe made its debut at a ceremony in Berlin on Sunday, marking a new step in connecting Vietnamese female entrepreneurs across the continent.

The launch event, hosted by the union of Vietnamese women’s associations in Germany, took place alongside the first Europe-wide Vietnamese cultural festival, drawing representatives from women’s associations in 10 European countries.

Trịnh Thị Mùi, chairwoman of the union, described the establishment as a significant milestone that lays the foundation for a shared platform linking Vietnamese businesswomen in Europe. She highlighted their common spirit of resilience and aspiration to affirm their value, calling on Vietnamese women entrepreneurs, regardless of sector or scale, to join the network for stronger and more sustainable development.

The association’s executive board for the 2025-28 tenure comprises prominent businesswomen representing Vietnamese communities across Europe, many of whom have achieved success in business while actively contributing to community activities and international connectivity.

Operating on principles of voluntariness, non-profit orientation, transparency and sustainable development, the association aims to facilitate experience sharing, mutual support, business cooperation, brand building, and the enhancement of Vietnamese women’s position in the modern era.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyễn Đắc Thành called the launch a proud milestone, reflecting the growing role of Vietnamese women in business, entrepreneurship and global integration. He expressed confidence that the association will serve as a vital bridge connecting Vietnamese enterprises in Europe with their homeland, contributing to stronger trade and investment ties. — BIZHUB/VNA