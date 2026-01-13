Vietnam Airlines ranks among world’s 25 safest full-service airlines

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines has taken safety to new heights after being ranked among the world’s Top 25 safest full-service airlines for 2026 by AirlineRatings, climbing three places from last year to 19th globally and remaining the only Vietnamese carrier on the list.

The ranking, compiled through the monitoring and assessment of 320 airlines worldwide, reflects compliance with international safety standards and highlights Vietnam Airlines’ consistent improvements in recent years. AirlineRatings is regarded as one of the most authoritative global references for aviation safety and quality and is widely consulted by airlines and regulators alike.

In the 2026 list, Vietnam Airlines is ranked alongside leading global carriers such as Emirates, Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines and All Nippon Airways, underscoring its growing international standing.

AirlineRatings’ assessment is based on a set of stringent and consistently applied criteria, including incident rates per flight, fleet age, records of serious incidents, pilot training programmes and independent safety audits. This year, greater emphasis was placed on turbulence prevention, which remains the leading cause of in-flight injuries globally.

To address this risk, Vietnam Airlines has deployed advanced weather display, forecasting and assessment software that integrates multiple meteorological factors with terrain-specific data. The system enables more accurate operational planning and provides early warnings to pilots, helping minimise the impact of turbulence and enhance passenger safety.

According to AirlineRatings, Vietnam Airlines’ improved ranking reflects broad-based and sustained progress rather than gains in any single area. These include fleet quality, safety management systems, industry audit outcomes, a very low incident rate and stable operational performance. The organisation also noted improvements in Việt Nam’s overall aviation safety oversight, as reflected in assessments by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), benefiting not only domestic carriers but also international airlines operating to and from the country.

A Vietnam Airlines representative said building and maintaining a strong safety culture remains the cornerstone of the airline’s long-term development. The carrier regularly conducts risk assessment meetings, continues to invest in technology, strengthens workforce training and refines operational procedures in line with international standards.

Vietnam Airlines was the first airline in Việt Nam to receive the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification and has maintained the certification continuously since 2006. Its Safety Management System (SMS), established in 2007, meets the highest international standards and has been recognised by the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam as a benchmark for other domestic aviation units.

In 2023, IATA selected Vietnam Airlines to host the World Safety and Operations Conference, further affirming the national carrier’s credibility and influence within the global aviation industry.

Maintaining its place among the world’s safest full-service airlines in 2026, Vietnam Airlines continues to demonstrate the international competitiveness of Vietnamese aviation, reinforcing the country’s image as a safe, reliable and well-integrated destination. — VNS