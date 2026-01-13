US$1 million AI prize officially launched

HÀ NỘI — The Âu Lạc AI Alliance has announced the Âu Lạc Grand Prize, awarding US$1 million to the most outstanding AI product or solution developed and owned by Vietnamese creators.

It was established as part of the effort to implement the Party Central Committee's Resolution 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, which focuses on breakthrough advancements in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation nationwide.

The Âu Lạc Grand Prize honours AI products and solutions created and owned by Vietnamese individuals or teams that generate strong, sustainable impacts on the socio-economic landscape.

A major aim of the prize is to encourage technological self-reliance and help assert Việt Nam’s intellectual presence on the global technology map. The award is expected to be presented annually over three consecutive years, starting in 2026.

Initiated by the Âu Lạc AI Alliance, the award is sponsored by FPT Corporation. The judging panel comprises leading AI experts, scientists, technology business leaders, investment fund representatives, universities and domestic and international innovation community representatives, ensuring independence, objectivity and global-standard evaluation.

In addition to the $1 million prize, winning individuals or organisations will receive mentorship, strategic and technical guidance, and international market connections from the Âu Lạc AI Alliance, FPT Corporation and the prize partners.

The Âu Lạc Grand Prize evaluates AI products and solutions that are complete and deployed in practice, based on specific criteria including impact, innovation, sustainability, scalability and adherence to AI ethical principles.

To inspire technological self-reliance among Vietnamese people, the Âu Lạc Grand Prize is open to any individual holding Vietnamese citizenship and organisations with a Vietnamese project lead, regardless of age or field.

Participants must guarantee that their entries are legitimate intellectual property, developed and owned by Vietnamese people in accordance with the law. — VNS