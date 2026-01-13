Tax policies provide timely support to businesses, citizens

HÀ NỘI — The combined value of tax and fee exemptions, reductions and payment extensions in 2025 is estimated at approximately VNĐ250.9 trillion (roughly US$9.6 billion), according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

Of this total, about VNĐ122 trillion came from payment extensions, while exemptions and reductions accounted for roughly VNĐ128.9 trillion.

These figures were presented during a conference attended by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính yesterday to review the ministry's performance in 2025 and outline tasks for 2026. During the event, Chính said one of the most notable achievements in 2025 was the Ministry of Finance’s submission of multiple tax, fee, charge and land rent relief policies to the Government.

These measures were aimed at easing difficulties faced by businesses and citizens. Based on close assessments of economic conditions, the policies were implemented with a total support scale of around VNĐ244.5 trillion. These wide-ranging measures provided timely support for production and business activities, particularly as enterprises continued to face adverse impacts from global tariff policies.

State budget revenue recorded strong growth in 2025. Cumulative revenue over the 12-month period reached about VNĐ2.65 quadrillion, equivalent to 134.74 per cent of the annual estimate and up 30.3 per cent compared to 2024.

Domestic revenue, excluding crude oil, totalled VNĐ2.28 quadrillion, reaching 136.66 per cent of the estimate. Revenue from crude oil reached 90.13 per cent of the target, while balanced revenue from import-export activities achieved 136.1 per cent of the estimate. The ratio of State budget mobilisation reached 20.7 per cent of GDP, creating additional resources for wage reform, urgent tasks and increased development investment.

Alongside the positive revenue results, tax administration modernisation continued to advance. A wide range of electronic tax services was expanded, including e-filing, e-refunds, tax debt notifications and alerts, as well as electronic tax payments via the eTax Mobile application and a dedicated portal for household and individual e-commerce businesses. These measures helped improve transparency and reduce compliance costs for taxpayers.

According to General Department of Taxation Deputy Director Đặng Ngọc Minh, the tax sector carried out a major organisational restructuring in 2025, cutting 8,268 civil servants and employees, equivalent to about 21 per cent of total staffing.

Despite this reduction, total State budget revenue managed by tax authorities exceeded VNĐ2.3 quadrillion, surpassing the estimate by more than VNĐ550 trillion, or 34.4 per cent, and rising 32 per cent year on year. The results reaffirmed the tax sector’s central role in budget collection.

On the expenditure side, the Ministry of Finance maintained tight and effective management. It submitted Resolution 196/2025/QH15 to the National Assembly to adjust and supplement budget estimates for emerging tasks, including social benefits, tuition fee exemptions and the allocation of 3 per cent of total spending to science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The Government also required cuts to unallocated recurrent spending by June 30 and additional savings of 10 per cent in the final seven months of the year, generating around VNĐ5.4 trillion to fund the construction of 248 boarding and semi-boarding schools in remote areas.

By the end of 2025, most budget expenditure targets had been met. Total spending reached approximately VNĐ2.42 quadrillion, equal to 94.1 per cent of the estimate and up 31.5 per cent year on year. Government bond issuance was conducted in a proactive and effective manner, with VNĐ371 trillion raised during the year, reinforcing a safe and sustainable fiscal foundation for the years to come. — VNS