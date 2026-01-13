Hà Nội to host Thailand Week 2026

HÀ NỘI — Thailand Week 2026 will be held from January 22 to 25 at the Hanoi International Centre for Exhibitions, aiming to provide a dynamic platform for Thai enterprises and Vietnamese partners to explore business opportunities, expand networks and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

This year’s exhibition is expected to feature around 120 booths showcasing a wide range of Thai products across multiple sectors, including food and beverages, mother and baby products, health and beauty, pet care, jewellery and fashion, household goods and tourism services.

High-quality Thai products will be introduced at the event. Highlights include the mother and baby zone featuring milk, nutritional supplements, clothing, daily necessities and hygiene products for children and the food and beverage area presenting instant foods, fruit juices, dried fruits, spices, confectionery and snacks, along with a variety of signature Thai sauces.

Visitors to Thailand Week 2026 will be able to enjoy a variety of attractive promotional programmes, lively trade promotion activities and daily lucky draws offering numerous quality Thai products as prizes.

More than just an exhibition, Thailand Week 2026 places strong emphasis on enhancing both B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer) connections by creating direct links between Thai suppliers and Vietnamese buyers. The event is expected to support the expansion of sourcing opportunities and contribute to fostering sustainable and long-term trade cooperation between the two countries. — VNA/VNS