Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Chance for cooperation

October 29, 2025 - 17:37
Within the framework of the Golden Autumn Fair 2025, the Việt Nam-New Zealand trade, investment and business promotion conference recently took place at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội. It provided an opportunity for both countries' businesses to build connections, paving the way for deeper and more diverse regional economic cooperation.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom