Economy

Vĩnh Long aims to lead Mekong Delta in e-commerce development

September 23, 2025 - 19:10
The Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long aims to top the Mekong Delta region in terms of e-commerce development during the 2026 - 2030 period.
Vĩnh Long Province strives to lead the Mekong Delta in e-commerce during 2026 - 2030. — VNA/VNS Photo

VĨNH LONG — The Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long aims to top the Mekong Delta region in terms of e-commerce development during the 2026-30 period.

The province is implementing an e-commerce development programme to improve business competitiveness, expand markets and enhance the value chain of its products and goods.

According to Nguyễn Trúc Sơn, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, the province is focusing on investing in digital infrastructure, strengthening the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning, and improving customer experience and personalisation to meet customer needs.

The province has put in place incentive mechanisms and policies to attract priority investment projects for modernising its digital infrastructure.

The province also prioritises the sale of its flagship products with trusted local brands on e-commerce platforms and is fine-tuning solutions to boost transactions of products and services.

Authorities provide favourable conditions for businesses to adopt new technologies in e-commerce operations, helping improve efficiency and expand markets at home and abroad.

In the next five years, Vĩnh Long Province aims to have 70 per cent of its population participating in online shopping. It targets more than 70 per cent of enterprises to apply e-commerce, with 100 per cent of transactions on e-commerce platforms accompanied by electronic invoices.

The share of cashless payments in e-commerce activities is expected to reach 80 per cent, and around 60 per cent of small and medium enterprises are expected to conduct business on e-commerce platforms. — VNS

