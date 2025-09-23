Politics & Law
Home Economy

Threadbare deal as EAEU tightens textile imports

September 23, 2025 - 15:34
A Hà Nội's textile and garment company. — VNA/VNS Photo Phuong Anh

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s textile industry has found itself in a tight stitch as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) implements safeguard measures on Vietnamese textiles and garments, effective for six months.

According to the Agency of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) on August 29 announced Decision No 74 regarding the EAEU’s application of safeguard measures on two groups of textile products exported from Viet Nam to the EAEU.

These two product groups have exceeded the import threshold for 2024 under the Viet Nam–EAEU Free Trade Agreement.

The decision will take effect 30 days after its publication. The safeguard measures will be in place for six months.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also noted that it sent Document No 1035 to textile industry associations on September 11 to inform them of the safeguard measures being applied to Vietnamese textiles and garments exported to the EAEU so that associations could relay this information to their member companies on time.

The two product groups include women’s or girls’ clothing sets, long dresses, skirts, under the HS codes with EAEU markings and certain other types of clothing classified under HS codes with EAEU markings. — VNS

