States President commends Warburg Pincus's sustainable investment in Việt Nam

NEW YORK — State President Lương Cường praised Warburg Pincus’s companionship and sustainable investment in Việt Nam, emphasising the US investment fund's long-term commitment to supporting the country’s infrastructure, finance, trade and healthcare development at a meeting with its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the US-ASEAN Business Council Jeffrey David Perlman in New York on September 22 (local time).

The meeting took place as part of President Cường's working trip to attend the high-level General Debate of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) and engage in bilateral activities in the US from September 21-24.

President Cường laid stress on Việt Nam’s resolve to deepen its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US and maintain stable and sustainable economic-trade ties for the benefit of the two countries’ businesses and people. He called on Warburg Pincus to leverage its position as one of the US's leading and most influential investment funds to make concrete contributions to advancing Việt Nam-US cooperation.

The State leader affirmed Việt Nam's support for Warburg Pincus's specific proposals and recommendations regarding investment cooperation initiatives, encouraging the fund to engage in detailed discussions with Vietnamese partners to implement these proposals effectively and expand investment activities in the Southeast Asian country.

The Vietnamese Government always treasures and creates favourable conditions for capable foreign investors, expressing his confidence that Warburg Pincus will remain a strategic partner and contribute to Việt Nam’s sustainable economic growth.

For his part, Perlman highlighted Warburg Pincus as the world’s oldest private equity, a leading Wall Street company, and a leading global growth investor with over US$115 billion invested in over 1,000 companies worldwide.

Gratefully acknowledging the Vietnamese State and Government's consistent support for foreign enterprises, including Warburg Pincus, he said that the fund has invested over $2 billion in Việt Nam in recent years, establishing itself as the largest private investment fund operating in the country.

According to Perlman, digital infrastructure development has emerged as one of the fund's key focus areas, expressing his desire to support Việt Nam in building a high-tech data centre aligned with the country's strategic development orientation.

As the Chairman of the US-ASEAN Business Council, Perlman noted his regular collaboration with Vietnamese partners, helping promote Việt Nam's image and role among international enterprises.

Perlman hailed Việt Nam’s progress in administrative reforms and its implementation of the two-tier local administration model, which, he said, has enabled a more favourable investment climate.

He expressed his hope that the fund will continue receiving support from the Vietnamese government for effective operations in the Southeast Asian country. — VNA/VNS