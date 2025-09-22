Takeda Viet Nam named Best Workplaces in Asia 2025

HCM CITY — Takeda Viet Nam Pharmaceuticals Limited has been recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in Asia 2025 by Great Place to Work, thanks to its people-centric policies that empower employees, provide opportunities to explore new roles, and offer continuous learning and development initiatives.

According to Great Place To Work - the global authority on workplace culture, Takeda Viet Nam has stood out in Southeast Asia for its commitment to growth and its ability to sustain a high-trust culture, one where everyone has the opportunity to do their best work.

Great Place To Work has announced the list of recognised companies across 15 countries, based on survey results from eight million employees in 2025. This also marks the fourth consecutive year that Takeda Viet Nam has been certified by the organisation.

A people-first culture empowering employee growth

Takeda is a global, value-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company with 244 years of history. Its vision is to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by its commitment to patients, our people and the planet.

Rooted in the values of “Takeda-ism” - Integrity, Fairness, Honesty, and Perseverance, with Integrity at the core - these principles are brought to life through actions based on Patient, Trust, Reputation, and Business, in that order.

People are considered Takeda’s most valuable asset, serving as the foundation for a resilient organisation and contributing to a healthier community. Each team member receives fair recognition and comprehensive career development opportunities, from joining cross-functional projects within Việt Nam and the region, to embarking on clear career pathways and honing essential skills for advancement.

Continuous learning and adaptability are at the heart of Takeda’s development strategy. Digital capabilities and language proficiency are emphasised as core competencies, ensuring employees are well-prepared to navigate change and seize new opportunities.

Over the past year, more than 30 per cent of employees have participated in cross-departmental or cross-regional projects, broadening their experience and strengthening engagement.

Simultaneously, 100 per cent of employees completed the internal Everyday AI digital skills programme, equipping them with new tools like GenAI and Copilot to optimise productivity.

English training programmes also help staff confidently participate in global projects, regardless of their position.

In a culture of constant progress, every individual is encouraged to contribute improvement ideas and simplify processes to maximise efficiency. Continuous learning empowers employees to develop not only professionally but also in new fields, through challenging assignments and internal rotations.

“We believe that when every individual is respected, supported, and empowered, they will reach their full potential and make a positive impact on patients and the community. That is why we continually invest in building a work environment where everyone can grow, advance, and truly feel connected,” shared Benjamin Ping, General Manager of Takeda Viet Nam.

Takeda Viet Nam also offers a variety of programmes for physical and mental well-being, including comprehensive healthcare packages, sports activities, mental health workshops, and energy renewal programmes such as travel and personal care.

The culture of “Leadership with care,” together with support from the leadership team, helps employees overcome challenges and maintain work-life balance.

“Building a Great Place to Work is not only about creating an environment where employees can develop themselves and their careers; it also fosters connection, inspiration, and meaningful work.

Each individual is proud to contribute to the community, from pioneering projects like supporting public health through the dengue vaccine to advancing solutions for rare diseases and oncology,” said Hoàng Quỳnh, HR Director of Takeda Viet Nam.

Benjamin added that Vietnamese bamboo tree - a symbol of resilience, strength, and adaptability - was a guiding metaphor for his leadership. The roots represent Takeda’s values, the trunk reflects the pivotal role of Takeda’s people, and the flexible branches signify the company’s agile strategies in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. This analogy also reflects Takeda Viet Nam’s commitment to talent development, staying grounded in purpose and values, driving innovation, and accompanying the community in improving quality of life. — VNS