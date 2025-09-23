Chinese firm impressed with Việt Nam’s investment environment

BEIJING — After over a year of operations in Việt Nam, China Design Group Co Ltd (Huatie) has hailed the country’s business and investment environment as “well beyond initial expectations”, noting that Việt Nam’s socio-economic development is just five years behind China, instead of 15 years as earlier estimated.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of the Việt Nam–China Tourism and Investment Promotion Forum, Huatie Vice Chairman Fan Dongtao said the firm has been implementing cooperation projects in various localities, primarily in infrastructure investment and construction, covering transport systems, urban facilities, and service complexes. It is also in discussions with Vietnamese partners to further expand its portfolio.

According to Fan, project implementation has progressed smoothly, thanks in part to cultural affinities and compatible working styles between the two countries.

Looking ahead, Huatie plans to focus on transport infrastructure and modern service facilities along expressways. Fan described these projects as both profitable and sustainable, adding that such infrastructure not only spurs economic growth but also ensures quick capital recovery. Drawing on its experience in China, the group is particularly interested in developing multifunctional service stations that integrate shopping, dining, entertainment, and community activities.

Huatie is also advancing digitalisation across its operations, including a 3D-based design and management system to oversee the entire project lifecycle, from design and construction to operation and maintenance. The system enables accurate monitoring, early risk detection, and improved safety. The group is further exploring predictive maintenance and emerging technologies, including smart transport systems, autonomous vehicles, and drones for infrastructure management.

In the next phase, Huatie intends to send a team of experts to Việt Nam to work directly with local partners. The company expects such collaboration to accelerate major infrastructure projects and introduce innovative service models, contributing to Việt Nam’s modernisation and its strategy of attracting investment in high-tech and new energy sectors. — VNS