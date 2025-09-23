Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

VN plans green loan boost for eco-friendly projects

September 23, 2025 - 15:07
A fixed 2 per cent annual interest rate subsidy is proposed for the private enterprises, business households and individuals on loans for green, circular economy and environmental – social – governance (ESG) projects, accroding a a draft decree by the State Bank of Việt Nam.

 

Green credit has expanded steadily with outstanding loans reaching VNĐ 730 trillion (US431 billion) as of the end of June, up 7.35 per cent from the end of 2024. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — Going green just got easier. A fixed 2 per cent annual interest rate subsidy is being proposed for private enterprises, business households and individuals taking out loans for green, circular economy and environmental-social-governance (ESG) projects, according to a draft decree by the State Bank of Việt Nam.

The decree, currently under review, is aimed at reducing capital costs, boosting cash flow and accelerating the country’s green transition towards the net-zero target by 2050.

Eligible borrowers include private enterprises, households and individuals undertaking projects verified as green, circular or compliant with ESG standards.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will be responsible for certifying projects and publishing approved lists on its e-portal.

State Bank statistics show that green credit has expanded steadily, with outstanding loans reaching VNĐ 730 trillion (US$31 billion) as of the end of June, up 7.35 per cent from the end of 2024 and accounting for 4.3 per cent of total outstanding loans in the economy. Green credit growth averaged 21.2 per cent in the 2017–24 period, outpacing overall credit growth. — VNS

interest rate green credit

see also

More on this story

Economy

Chinese firm impressed with Việt Nam’s investment environment

Huatie Vice Chairman Fan Dongtao said the firm has been implementing cooperation projects in various localities, primarily in infrastructure investment and construction, covering transport systems, urban facilities, and service complexes. It is also in discussions with Vietnamese partners to further expand its portfolio.
Economy

Takeda Viet Nam named Best Workplaces in Asia 2025

Continuous learning and adaptability are at the heart of Takeda’s development strategy. Digital capabilities and language proficiency are emphasised as core competencies, ensuring employees are well-prepared to navigate change and seize new opportunities.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom