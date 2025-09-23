Vĩnh Long aspires to become a new energy hub

VĨNH LONG — The newly enlarged province of Vĩnh Long is positioning itself as a growth pole in the South, aspiring to become a centre for clean energy development in the Mekong Delta and beyond.

Following its merger with Bến Tre and Trà Vinh, Vĩnh Long now holds a strategic position in the heart of the delta while serving as a gateway to HCM City.

This enlarged economic space, combined with extensive waterways and a coastline of more than 130 kilometres, has transformed Vĩnh Long into a coastal province.

These advantages create opportunities for developing marine economy, seaports and renewable energy, reshaping the strategic landscape of the region.

Trần Hữu Hiệp, deputy chairman of the Mekong Delta Tourism Association, said foreign direct investment (FDI) remained a key driver of Việt Nam’s growth, and Vĩnh Long’s expanded land, infrastructure and resources would boost its appeal.

“When Vĩnh Long invests in inter-provincial transport, seaports, digital connectivity, power and water supply, it is sending a clear message: the province is ready to welcome international capital,” he noted.

The consolidation of three provincial administrations into one is seen as an institutional breakthrough, reducing overlapping procedures and creating a more efficient investment environment.

At the same time, the province can draw on the unique strengths of its constituent areas: Bến Tre with aquaculture and coconuts, Trà Vinh with wind power and seaports, and Vĩnh Long with high-quality farm produce and food processing.

According to Lữ Quang Ngời, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Vĩnh Long has renewable energy potential of over 22,100MW, especially near-shore and offshore wind. Authorities have approved 29 wind projects, 13 of which are already in operation with a combined capacity of 572.75MW.

A green hydrogen plant is also being developed in Định An Economic Zone, with planned annual output of 48,000 tonnes of hydrogen and nearly 400,000 tonnes of oxygen.

Another project is under survey in Bảo Thạnh Commune. In line with the National Marine Spatial Plan until 2050, Vĩnh Long is being oriented as a national hub for renewable energy exports.

Dr Nguyễn Hữu Nguyên of the HCM City Urban Planning Development Association observed that while hydrogen would remain costly due to advanced technology, Vĩnh Long’s early move reflected a forward-looking strategy aligned with the global energy transition.

The province also plans a 50,000-hectare land reclamation programme and a Class II seaport at the Định An estuary, alongside projects such as the Bến Tre–Trà Vinh coastal road and Cổ Chiên No.2 Bridge.

These developments will improve connectivity with HCM City and international markets, reinforcing Vĩnh Long’s ambition to become a southern maritime hub.

Experts suggest the province focus on three breakthroughs: synchronised planning and infrastructure, mechanisms for green capital markets and circular economy, and investment in technology and human resources.

A proposed “Green Investment One-Stop Centre” could simplify procedures, while piloting direct power purchase agreements would attract climate funds and green bonds to finance large-scale projects such as hydrogen clusters or renewable equipment manufacturing.

Vĩnh Long is also urged to collaborate with universities in the delta and HCM City to train about 5,000 engineers and technicians every year, while helping local firms apply digital twins and AI for predictive maintenance.

In agriculture, 78,000 hectares of coconuts and by-products from rice and sugarcane could generate biomass energy, linking farmers and factories while creating CO2 credits.

“By pursuing these solutions, the new Vĩnh Long will not only adapt to climate change but also become a living laboratory for the region’s energy transition,” said Dr Trần Hữu Hiệp. — VNS