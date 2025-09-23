Vietnam Airlines and Singapore Airlines launch code-sharing services

HÀ NỘI — Customers of Vietnam Airlines and Singapore Airlines (SIA) will enjoy more options on flights between Singapore and Việt Nam, after the two carriers signed a new code-sharing agreement that comes into effect on October 26.

Under the arrangement, SIA will share codes on Vietnam Airlines-operated flights between Singapore and the Vietnamese cities of Hà Nội and HCM City, while Vietnam Airlines will share codes on SIA-operated flights between Singapore and Đà Nẵng, Hà Nội and HCM City. All flights are subject to regulatory approvals.

These code-sharing flights will be available for sale starting October 10 via both airlines’ sales channels and travel agents.

The agreement deepens the partnership between Singapore Airlines and Vietnam Airlines. Both airlines will also explore adding other destinations in their network to the code-sharing agreement, as well as strengthening commercial cooperation to offer customers more options, enhanced connectivity and greater value.

Director of Corporate Planning and Development at Vietnam Airlines Nguyễn Quang Trung said: “This code-sharing agreement marks a significant milestone in the ongoing strategic partnership between Vietnam Airlines and Singapore Airlines — one of the world’s most prestigious five-star carriers.

"The collaboration leverages the extensive route networks and premium services of both airlines, enhancing connectivity between Việt Nam and Singapore while delivering greater flexibility and a more seamless travel experience for passengers."

Trung added: “For Vietnam Airlines, this partnership not only strengthens our international presence, but also supports our commitment to aligning with world-class service standards. We look forward to deepening our cooperation with Singapore Airlines and jointly contributing to the long-term sustainable development of the regional aviation industry.”

Dai Haoyu, senior vice president of Marketing and Planning at Singapore Airlines, said: “Our code-sharing partnership with Vietnam Airlines is an important step in strengthening connectivity between Singapore and Việt Nam. By leveraging our respective networks, we can offer customers more choice, greater flexibility and seamless transfers across our services between the two countries.

"This will also support economic growth and tourism in our countries and deepen the longstanding ties between Singapore and Việt Nam.” — VNS