MoMo partners with iProov to strengthen biometric security

HCM CITY — Vietnamese fintech company MoMo has announced a strategic partnership with UK-based biometric authentication provider iProov to enhance user security through cutting-edge Dynamic Liveness technology, aiming to combat sophisticated AI-generated fraud and reinforce digital trust.

MoMo becomes iProov’s first partner in Việt Nam, integrating its biometric authentication solution to protect over 30 million users against emerging threats such as deepfakes and synthetic identity attacks.

The collaboration comes amid growing global concerns over the misuse of generative AI in financial fraud. In response, the State Bank of Vietnam recently issued Decision 2345, mandating stronger biometric verification measures for digital transactions.

As a market leader committed to regulatory compliance and user safety, MoMo has taken proactive steps to deploy iProov’s Dynamic Liveness as part of its security infrastructure.

The Dynamic Liveness solution uses iProov’s patented Flashmark™ technology to verify that a real, live person is present during authentication. This significantly reduces the risk of fraud via spoofing, video replays or deepfake attacks which are increasingly targeting the financial sector. By ensuring both user presence and identity at the time of transaction, the system adds an advanced layer of protection, especially critical in high-risk sectors like fintech.

“As digital fraud becomes more sophisticated, enhancing user verification is key," said Phạm Kim Long, MoMo’s Director of AI & Big Data.

"The integration of iProov’s technology helps us enforce strict identity checks, offering peace of mind to our users with every transaction.”

Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO of iProov, added: “We are honoured to partner with MoMo, Việt Nam’s leading fintech player, to deliver robust biometric protection in one of Asia’s most dynamic markets. In the age of generative AI, trustworthy identity verification is essential for secure digital financial ecosystems.”

With a mission to improve quality of life through accessible financial and essential daily services, MoMo serves over 30 million users and hundreds of thousands of partners nationwide.

iProov delivers science-based biometric authentication technologies used by governments and global enterprises for secure remote onboarding and access. — VNS