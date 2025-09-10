Int’l Printing & Packaging Industry Exhibition begins

HCM CITY — The latest innovations, technologies, and solutions in the printing and packaging industry are on display at the 23rd Vietnam International Printing & Packaging Industry Exhibition that opened on Wednesday in HCM City.

VietnamPrintPack 2025, co-organised by VINEXAD and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co., Ltd., has brought together more than 300 enterprises with 850 booths from 15 countries and territories, including Cambodia, China, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Turkey, and Việt Nam.

Speaking at the event’s opening ceremony, Akai Lin, overseas director of Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co., Ltd., said the printing and packaging industry plays a vital role in supporting Việt Nam’s manufacturing sector, from food and beverages to textiles, electronics, and e-commerce.

As global supply chains evolve, innovation and sustainability are no longer just trends, but essential directions for long-term growth, he said.

Võ Hồng Sơn, head of the Southern Representative Office of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the printing and packaging industry, which plays a vital role in the production and consumption supply chain, not only contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese products but also promotes sustainable development.

The expo offers a valuable opportunity for businesses to explore the latest technological and practical solutions that meet the growing demands of the market while moving toward sustainable development, he said.

Visitors can gain valuable insights through live machinery and processing demonstrations, as well as business matchmaking and networking opportunities.

The event will feature seminars where industry experts, professionals, and global business partners provide in-depth analyses of the printing and packaging sector, as well as emerging factors such as trade policies and tariffs.

The expo at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will run until September 13. — VNS