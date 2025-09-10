VPBank Private introduces bespoke wealth solutions for Việt Nam’s elite

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam’s ultra-high-net-worth community expands, their approach to wealth is evolving.

No longer content with safe-haven assets or attractive yields alone, many are seeking personalised financial strategies – solutions that both sustain prosperity today and shape lasting legacies for the future.

According to the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2025, Việt Nam is now home to 5,459 individuals with a net worth exceeding US$10 million. By 2028, nearly 1,000 of them are expected to surpass the $30 million mark.

These figures reflect not only the momentum of Việt Nam’s economy, but also a clear demand among the country’s most affluent for specialised, secure, and customised banking services that can accompany them on the journey of wealth preservation, growth, and succession.

VPBank Private – from premium bank to ‘wealth architect’

Responding to this trend, VPBank has launched VPBank Private, positioning itself not simply as a private bank but as a true 'wealth architect'. Its mission: to deliver a carefully curated ecosystem of solutions designed to match each client’s unique financial profile and aspirations.

“Our belief is that lasting prosperity comes not only from sharp financial decisions and well-placed investments, but also from values built on sustainability,” a VPBank representative said.

This philosophy is reflected in three core pillars that define VPBank Private: bespoke solutions, efficient transactions and exclusive privileges. Together, they form the foundation for deeply personalised financial strategies.

At the heart of VPBank Private’s offering is its ability to design tailored financial roadmaps, supported by the bank’s robust capital base, expansive financial ecosystem, and network of global partners.

The upgraded VPB Private account serves as a comprehensive financial management tool, combining convenience, flexibility and security. Clients enjoy unlimited transfers, personalised limits and premium interest rates on deposits. With features like Super Sinh Lời (daily interest payout of up to 4.5 per cent annually), clients can maximise idle funds while maintaining liquidity.

For those seeking both safety and flexibility, the Super Thịnh Vượng Certificate of Deposit provides insured, tax-free returns with real-time tradability, balancing security with effective yield in volatile markets.

Internationally active clients also benefit from FX Forward solutions – enabling them to lock in exchange rates for up to 365 days, safeguarding profits and ensuring cash flow stability. Meanwhile, exclusive home loan packages give clients priority access to luxury projects, offering generous limits, flexible terms and preferential rates.

Completing the suite is a pair of Private-branded international debit and credit cards. These not only provide competitive fees and rates but also unlock a global lifestyle: luxury travel perks, fast-track services, golf access, premium healthcare networks and the Global Super Concierge service.

Every Private client is accompanied by a dedicated relationship director and a team of seasoned financial experts. Beyond advisors, they serve as trusted partners who understand each client’s ambitions and legacy-building goals.

The launch of VPBank Private signals more than an expansion of high-end banking. It demonstrates VPBank’s commitment to building a holistic financial ecosystem that serves the country’s most discerning clientele.

In an increasingly competitive market where clients demand not just better service but 'a service designed for me', VPBank is pioneering a new standard. VPBank Private embodies a philosophy of enduring partnership, helping clients craft timeless legacies and ensuring prosperity that transcends generations. — VNS