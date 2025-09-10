Millions of customers see electricity bills rise 30 per cent or more

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) said that it has not yet found any errors in August electricity billing, after more than 3.2 million households across Việt Nam saw their bills rise by 30 per cent or more from July.

The increase, affecting over 10 per cent of EVN’s nearly 32 million residential customers, drew a multitude of complaints, with 500 formal complaints sent.

Reviews to handle the complaints have been implemented, according to the State-owned utility company.

EVN said that the increases were mainly due to an intense heatwave in early August, which pushed power consumption in the northern region to a record high on August 4.

The utility company said that no mistakes in August metering and billing have been detected to date.

There are 521 electricity resellers in Việt Nam, including 481 in the North. — VNS