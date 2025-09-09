Central hub calls for investment from Oregon State

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city urged investment and co-operation from Oregon State, in the US, in sectors of hi-tech industries, semiconductor&AI, agriculture and food industry, chip design, logistics and infrastructure of the Free Trade Zone.

Vice Standing Chairman of Đà Nẵng City’s People’s committee Hồ Kỳ Minh offered in a working visit by a delegation from the Oregon State Representative, led by Daniel Loc Nguyen.

Minh said the city would create the most favourite conditions for businesses from Oregon State seeking investment opportunities as well as supporting the city in the development of semiconductor advanced packaging laboratory.

Daniel Loc Nguyen shared that the Oregon State expects to exchange co-operation with the city in many sectors including top priority projects offered by Đà Nẵng City.

The Oregon State working team also paid a visit to the newly-launched Đà Nẵng City’s software Park No 2, and the Đà Nẵng Semiconductor&AI Training Centre, management board of Special Economic Zone Authority in Free Trade Zone development.

Đà Nẵng had introduced the Đà Nẵng-US investment promotion working team in boosting co-operation and investment surveys between Đà Nẵng and the US partners from 2024.

The US currently ranked third in the list of FDI in Đà Nẵng with 97 projects and US$550 million capital.

Đà Nẵng had built partnerships with Oakland (California); Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) and Houston (Texas).

The city has 25 businesses operating in semiconductor&AI after one-year course, building two data centres and one semiconductor advanced packaging laboratory (VSAP LAB) projects with total investment of US$124 million.

A list of 14 businesses are operating in chip design and semiconductor facilities, including Synopsys, Uniquify, Renesas, Synapse (now Quest Global), Sannei Hytechs, Mixel Việt Nam, Marvell Việt Nam, Sibridges Việt Nam, Ideas2Silion Việt Nam, FPT Semiconductor, Viettel Hi-Tech and Acronics.

VSAP LAB Đà Nẵng has seen as the first business operating in semiconductor with management by Vietnamese experts who had experienced from leading technological companies in the US, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Singapore. — VNS