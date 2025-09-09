Strengthening public health knowledge becomes key for insurance consultants

HÀ NỘI — As people become more aware of the importance of healthcare alongside financial security, insurance customers now expect their consultants to offer more than just financial expertise. They want advice that also reflects a good understanding of health issues, ensuring support that is both practical and effective.

From practical needs to higher expectations

Nguyễn Minh Tâm, a construction manager in Hà Nội who has held insurance for five years, said he often turns to his consultant for guidance on hospital admission procedures, reputable doctors and even health symptoms.

With rising awareness, insurance consultants are under increasing pressure to expand their knowledge and meet these higher expectations, proving that financial advice alone no longer cuts it.

“I feel very secure because my consultant has strong public health knowledge,” Tâm said. “When I needed surgery for a herniated disc, my consultant advised me on the required paperwork and helped me choose a reputable hospital. Thanks to her understanding of hospital procedures and insurance payments, my admission process was smoother and I felt more confident going into surgery.”

Trần Thị Hồng, an office worker in HCM City with a medical history, initially worried that her health conditions would prevent her from joining an insurance plan.

“Six months ago, I was diagnosed with lipid disorders and digestive problems, so I thought it would be difficult to participate,” she said. “But the consultant explained the exclusions clearly and helped me find suitable products. I was even surprised when he suggested ways to improve my diet and lifestyle. His knowledge and enthusiasm made me feel secure.”

These experiences highlight a growing expectation among customers: they no longer seek only an insurance product consultant but also a trusted companion who can understand and support public health-related concerns.

Phạm Văn Tám, an insurance consultant in HCM City with more than 20 years of experience, noted that health concerns dominate client inquiries.

“About 80 per cent of my customers ask health-related questions before purchasing insurance. They often want to know what documents are required for quick claims processing or seek clarification on common serious illnesses. For example, whether cancers such as nasopharyngeal cancer and thyroid cancer are different or the same,” he said.

According to Tám, the shift stems from consumers’ growing awareness of illness and rising treatment costs.

“Customers don’t buy insurance because they want to be sick and receive payouts, they buy it out of worry,” he said. “Once they participate, many expect support with health information to help them maintain both physical and mental well-being. The more knowledge consultants have about public health, the better they can support and accompany their clients.”

New directions for local insurance industry

Data from the Vietnam Insurance Association shows that nearly 900,000 new contracts were signed in the first half of this year, up 22.3 per cent compared to the same period last year. Insurance benefit payments were estimated at nearly VNĐ29 trillion, marking a 6.5 per cent year-on-year increase. The figures underscore the essential role of insurance in safeguarding the health and financial security of Vietnamese people.

At the same time, staying healthy and maintaining quality of life are becoming greater priorities for consumers. Findings from the Manulife Asia Care 2025 survey reveal that 'living long' is no longer people’s top aspiration; instead, they place higher value on living healthily and remaining financially independent.

To meet these changing expectations, insurance consultants are now expected not only to demonstrate strong expertise in insurance and finance but also to be equipped with basic public health knowledge.

Recognising the shift in customer expectations, Manulife Vietnam has introduced a pioneering training programme on public health for its consultants.

The programme is carried out in partnership with the Vietnam Young Physician Association and the School of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at Hanoi Medical University. Its goal is to develop a new generation of consultants who combine expertise in insurance and finance with public health knowledge, supporting customers in leading healthier lifestyles while finding optimal protection solutions.

The programme is designed to equip consultants with knowledge of common infectious and non-communicable diseases including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke and cancer, which account for the majority of current insurance claims. Beyond theory, participants are trained to read and interpret test results, provide health-related advice tied to insurance benefits and apply this knowledge directly in client consultations.

“We are very pleased to collaborate on developing a training programme for insurance consultants. The goal is to enhance their essential public health knowledge, enabling them to better support participants and help customers make more informed decisions,” said Associate Professor Dr Lê Minh Giang, head of the School of Preventive Medicine at Hanoi Medical University.

The training model delivers benefits on multiple levels. For customers, it means receiving better support from consultants equipped with basic public health knowledge. For businesses, it represents a long-term investment in human capital, helping to differentiate the customer experience.

More broadly, the initiative signals a positive shift in the insurance industry, placing greater emphasis on customer health and equipping frontline consultants with essential public health expertise.

“This is a pioneering step to fulfil our commitment to improving service quality while developing a team of new generation consultants - professionals who are not only financial experts but also ambassadors for healthy living, accompanying customers on their journey toward comprehensive health and financial protection,” said general director of Manulife Vietnam Tina Nguyễn

She said that the programme also contributes to advancing Việt Nam’s insurance industry in a more transparent, professional and sustainable direction. — VNS