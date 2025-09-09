CPI rises slightly in August

HÀ NỘI — The National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance announced that the consumer price index (CPI) last month rose 0.05 per cent month-on-month and increased 3.24 per cent year-on-year.

Prices of eight groups of goods and services raised last month, while three groups declined compared to July.

Specifically, the eight groups of goods and services with rising prices included housing, electricity, water, fuel, and construction materials (up 0.21 per cent).

Rental housing increased 0.28 per cent as demand rose in some localities ahead of the new school year, with students returning to major cities for studies.

Household electricity rose 1.01 per cent as hot weather boosted consumption. Home maintenance materials edged up 0.49 per cent due to higher brick, sand and stone prices, driven by supply shortages, rising production and transportation costs and strong construction demand.

The education group rose 0.21 per cent. Within this, educational services went up 0.21 per cent as several private universities, high schools and preschools adjusted tuition fees for the 2025–26 academic year.

Additionally, paper products grew 0.9 per cent. Pens of all types rose 0.71 per cent. Stationery and other school supplies climbed 0.52 per cent.

In contrast, three groups of goods and services recorded price declines. Post and telecommunications fell 0.04 per cent. Food and catering services dropped 0.06 per cent.

Transportation decreased 0.11 per cent, with diesel prices down 2.06 per cent and gasoline prices down 0.2 per cent, reflecting recent domestic fuel price adjustments.

The National Statistics Office reported that core inflation last month rose 0.19 per cent from the previous month and 3.25 per cent year-on-year. Core inflation for the first eight months of the year grew 3.19 per cent year-on-year on average.

This was lower than the 3.25 per cent rise in average overall CPI. The difference was mainly because food, electricity, healthcare and education services, which were key drivers of CPI, are excluded from the core inflation calculation basket. — VNS