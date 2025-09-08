Fruitful returns as lychee trade peels into new markets

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s lychee exports are bearing sweet fruit this year, with revenue soaring to a record-breaking US$80 million in the first seven months — more than triple the value of the same period last year.

Customs data show July alone brought in nearly $35 million, marking a staggering 20-fold leap year-on-year. China continued to lead the pack, snapping up 71 per cent of total exports — worth $57 million — nearly four times higher than 2024’s figure.

In a twist few saw coming, Papua New Guinea emerged as the second-largest importer, spending $6 million on the juicy fruit, a 21-fold rise over the same stretch last year.

Premium markets followed suit. The US, EU, Australia and the UK all posted strong growth, ranging from 38 per cent to more than 280 per cent.

At home, farm-gate prices ranged from VNĐ8,000 (30 cents) to VNĐ20,000 per kilogramme, while top-tier, well-packaged batches fetched VNĐ25,000–30,000. At the season’s peak, some sold for as much as VNĐ40,000. On international shelves, prices soared to VNĐ200,000–300,000 per kilogramme.

The sharp rise in exports has been fuelled by ample supply, competitive pricing and increasing overseas demand. More growers are now meeting VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards, opening doors to high-barrier markets such as the US, Japan and the EU.

“The quality of lychees has been improving thanks to modern preservation technology, which extended freshness,” said Secretary-General of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (Vinafruit) Đặng Phúc Nguyên.

Enterprises have also stepped up efforts to develop full supply chains — from orchard to outlet — boosting efficiency and maintaining quality.

Among this year’s biggest breakthroughs is the arrival of fresh Vietnamese lychees at Costco, the largest retailer in North America, with over 635 outlets in the US and Canada. It marks the first time Vietnamese lychees have cracked this competitive market.

The Vietnam Trade Office in San Francisco pledged continued support to help expand product lines and push more Vietnamese produce into US markets.

According to the Plant Production and Protection Department, lychee output is expected to hit 303,000 tonnes this year — a 30 per cent rise over 2024 — with Bắc Giang alone producing 165,000 tonnes. Together with Hải Dương, it remains one of the country’s two leading growing regions. — VNS