Sweet taste of success in Hưng Yên orchards

HƯNG YÊN — The 'longan capital' of Việt Nam is branching out, with growers turning orchards into tourist attractions while harvesting bumper crops of their famed fruit. By blending agriculture with tourism, farmers are boosting incomes and shining a brighter spotlight on Hưng Yên’s signature longans at home and abroad.

At the Quyết Thắng Specialty Fruit Cooperative in Tân Hưng commune, orchards are bustling with tourists eager to pick and taste ripe longans straight from the trees.

The initiative was launched by cooperative director Trần Văn Mỹ, who drew inspiration from farm-tourism models in southern provinces. He realised that despite Hưng Yên’s reputation for longan cultivation, growers had previously focused only on selling fresh and processed produce and depended on trade promotion support from authorities.

In 2020, Mỹ introduced the 'zero-dong tour,' allowing visitors to enter orchards free of charge, sample fruit on site and, if they wished, purchase longans directly.

Since then, demand has surged, with groups from both inside and outside Việt Nam seeking the experience. Orchards now open daily from 8am to 6pm throughout the harvest season, with weekends particularly busy.

According to Mỹ, contact details are posted online. Promotion relies heavily on social media, with photos and videos of Hưng Yên’s longan clusters helping to attract visitors.

To many, the orchard trip has become an annual ritual. Nguyễn Thanh Đỗ, a Hà Nội resident, and his friends return to Tân Hưng each year to savour longans at source.

“Hưng Yên’s longans are unmatched in flavour and variety,” he said. “Picking and tasting them fresh in the orchard is unforgettable.”

Đỗ said farmers’ shift towards quality and marketing has boosted incomes while bringing Hưng Yên longans closer to domestic and international consumers.

After hosting a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2022, longan grower Bùi Thị Thu Hương found herself transformed into an informal tour guide.

“Since then, our orchard has become widely known,” she said. “Visitors not only enjoy the fruit but also take photos and explore other local specialities such as dried longan, lotus-stuffed longan, honey and arrowroot powder.”

For farmers, tourism helps tackle the recurring challenge of oversupply.

“Customers coming directly to the orchards is a positive sign,” said deputy director of the Nễ Châu Longan Cooperative Bùi Xuân Sử. “It reduces the risk of prices collapsing during harvest season and promotes our brand.”

His cooperative is also expanding organic cultivation, with five of its 18 hectares now certified. Alongside welcoming visitors, it has begun exporting to European markets.

Industry experts stress that quality remains key. Director of the Toàn Cầu Food Import-Export JSC Nguyễn Đức Hùng noted that good products drive good tourism.

Farmers should prioritise quality and adopt safe production practices by following VietGAP or GlobalGAP standards, thus ensuring traceability and safety.

"Certified produce not only reassures consumers but also opens doors to supermarkets and demanding export markets where prices are always much higher and more stable."

Digital tools are also proving powerful. Videos showcasing harvesting or stories of clean cultivation methods have drawn significant attention online, helping to link growers with buyers far beyond the province.

Meanwhile, Director of Hưng Yên’s Tourism Promotion Centre Nguyễn Thị Sen said orchard-based tourism is diversifying the province’s offerings, giving visitors more reasons to explore the land and its people. However, she acknowledged the model remains small-scale and fragmented, lacking professional management and links with other attractions.

To address this, the centre plans to propose the development of more structured agri-tourism products tied to rural life and local crafts. It is encouraging orchard owners to adopt organic methods, maintain clean and attractive landscapes and adopt food safety practices.

Training, promotion and tour connections with other destinations in the province are also on the agenda.

The aim is to build quality, diverse, distinctive agricultural and rural tourism products with high experience and added value, contributing to making Hưng Yên a unique destination and establishing tourism asan important economic sector of the province. — VNA/VNS