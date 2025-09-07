VinFast reports unaudited second quarter 2025 financial results

SINGAPORE — VinFast Auto Ltd. has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, highlighting strong growth in deliveries, revenue and continued progress toward its long-term electrification strategy.

In the second quarter of 2025, VinFast delivered 35,837 electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide, a figure that held steady compared to the previous quarter and represented a 172 per cent year-over-year increase. For the first half of 2025, cumulative EV deliveries reached 72,167 units, up 223 per cent year-over-year.

The company also saw rapid growth in its two-wheeler segment. Deliveries of e-scooters and e-bikes climbed to 69,580 units in Q2/2025, marking a 55 per cent increase from the prior quarter and a 432 per cent surge year-over-year. In the first half of the year, total e-scooter and e-bike deliveries stood at 114,484 units, a 447 per cent year-over-year gain.

As of June 30, VinFast operated 394 showrooms worldwide, reinforcing its expanding retail presence. Quarterly revenue reached VNĐ16.6 trillion (US$630 million), up 91.6 per cent from Q2/2024 and 1.9 per cent from Q1/2025.

Profitability and margins

VinFast continued to invest heavily in scaling operations. The company reported a gross loss of VNĐ6.8 trillion ($260 million) and a net loss of VNĐ20.3 trillion ($769 million). However, gross margin improved significantly, narrowing to -41.1 per cent in Q2/2025, compared to -62.7 per cent in Q2/2024, reflecting gains in operational efficiency and cost optimisation.

Domestically, VinFast reinforced its leadership in Việt Nam’s clean mobility shift. In the first half of 2025, the firm's VF 3, VF 5 and VF 6 cars ranked among the country’s top five best-selling vehicles. Together, the VF 3 and VF 5 accounted for 61 per cent of total deliveries, while the VF 6 contributed 12 per cent.

For the fourth consecutive quarter, direct-to-consumer (B2C) sales represented over 70 per cent of deliveries, underscoring VinFast’s ability to build strong customer relationships and brand loyalty. These efforts align closely with Việt Nam’s 2030 green targets, which call for 30 per cent of cars and 22 per cent of motorcycles to be electric.

The quarter was marked by important milestones. In June, VinFast inaugurated its Ha Tinh plant, which has an initial production capacity of up to 200,000 vehicles per year. The facility is expected to attract supply chain partners and further drive localisation in manufacturing.

The company also launched its new Zonal EE platform, with the first model, the Limo Green MPV, beginning deliveries in August 2025. Looking ahead, the VF 6 and VF 7 will transition to this platform starting in 2026, bringing enhanced efficiency and scalability. — VNS