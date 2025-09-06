FDI disbursement hits $15.4 billion in eight months, highest level in five years

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursement reached US$15.4 billion in the January-August period, up 8.8 per cent from the same period last year, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

This marks the highest level for the eight-month period in five years.

Of the total, the manufacturing and processing sector received the lion’s share, with $12.57 billion, accounting for 81.6 per cent of all disbursed FDI. It was followed by real estate with $1.24 billion, or 8 per cent, and electricity, gas, and water production and distribution with $563.6 million, or 3.7 per cent.

According to the NSO, the country attracted $26.14 billion in FDI in the first eight months of this year, up 27.3 per cent from the same period last year.

During the reviewed period, Việt Nam licensed 2,534 new projects worth $11.03 billion in total. While the number of new projects rose 12.6 per cent, the value of new pledges declined slightly by 8.1 per cent compared with last year.

Of the total registered FDI, newly licensed projects accounted for $11.03 billion in 2,534 projects, while additional capital hit $10.65 billion. Capital contributions and share purchases rose to $4.46 billion.

The manufacturing and processing industry remained the top choice for new projects, accounting for 59.2 per cent of new registered capital, followed by real estate at 21.5 per cent. The manufacturing and processing industry attracted $13.64 billion in both new and adjusted capital, equal to 62.9 per cent of total registered inflows.

Among the 78 countries and territories with newly licensed projects in Việt Nam in the reviewed period, Singapore was the largest investor with $3.06 billion, accounting for 27.8 per cent of the total. It was followed by China with $2.65 billion, Sweden with $1 billion, and Japan with $878 million.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam’s outbound investment totalled $426.5 million in 108 new projects, nearly three times higher a year earlier. Adjusted capital in 21 existing projects added another $129.7 million. — VNA/VNS