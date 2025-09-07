Rising US fruit imports find fresh favour in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is seeing a surge in imports from the US, with fruit, seafood and raw materials leading the way.

In the first seven months of 2025, Việt Nam imported more than US$10.5 billion worth of goods from the US, up nearly 23 per cent year-on-year, according to the General Department of Customs. Leading the surge are fruit, seafood and raw materials.

Fruit is among the fastest-growing import categories. While overall fruit and vegetable imports to Việt Nam dropped, shipments from the US bucked the trend, rising 47 per cent to around $354 million. Grapes, apples, cherries and citrus fruits are now common in supermarkets, alongside newcomers like California nectarines.

The US is currently the second-largest fruit supplier to Việt Nam, close behind China.

Customs data show that by 15 August, total fruit and vegetable imports had fallen nearly 18 per cent year-on-year to around $1.5 billion.

According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, domestic supply has been plentiful in 2025, with strong harvests of durian, mango, dragon fruit and longan. Competitive local prices reduced the need for imports. A stronger US dollar and high transport costs also pushed up prices of imported produce, further dampening demand.

Even so, US products bucked the trend. Lower tariffs on apples, cherries, almonds and pistachios, together with steady quality and strict food safety standards, helped American fruit win more market share.

Other US farm goods are expanding.

Imports of animal feed reached $447 million, up 27 per cent while soybeans totalled $248 million, up 8 per cent. High-end beef and seafood are attracting Vietnamese consumers even though beef still faces import duties of 14 to 20 per cent.

Industry groups say that if tariffs fall to zero, imports of US beef could rise 20 to 30 per cent within six months.

In raw materials, cotton remains the largest US export to Việt Nam, valued at nearly $940 million, up 56 per cent. Plastic resins rose 49 per cent to $656 million while steel scrap doubled to $125 million, reflecting recovery in construction and steel production.

Trade events have also boosted visibility. A US Food Week held in HCM City this year introduced beef, poultry, California cheese, New York wine, Washington apples, blueberries and seafood to local consumers. US officials stressed the role of agricultural trade in the 30-year partnership between the two countries.

Experts say that while US imports give consumers more choice and support industries with new inputs, they also pose rising competition for local producers. Balancing open markets with domestic protection will remain a key issue in the years ahead. — BIZHUB/VNS