Wind of change blows through Bắc Ninh

HÀ NỘI — Bắc Ninh is looking to harness the power of the wind as officials seek feedback on a proposed 55 MW wind power project by ENERTRAG Vietnam Company Ltd, a subsidiary of German energy company ENERTRAG.

Covering 1,524 ha in the former Sơn Động District, the planned Bắc Ninh 2 wind power plant would feature nine turbines with capacities ranging from 5.5 MW to 6.3 MW each. The towers would stand 130-140 metres tall with rotor diameters of 171-182 metres.

With an estimated investment of VNĐ2.1 trillion (US$83 million), the project is expected to generate around 126,340 MWh annually.

Under the national power development plan for 2021-30 with a vision to 2050, Bắc Ninh Province is projected to contribute about 800 MW of wind power capacity to the national grid.

Founded in 1998, ENERTRAG has been advancing the energy transition in Europe, Africa, South America and Asia with major projects in wind, solar and hydrogen.

The company entered Việt Nam to develop the Bắc Giang 1 and Bắc Giang 2 wind projects. Its Bắc Giang 1 project has already secured a 120 million euro medium-term loan commitment from a German financial institution. — VNS