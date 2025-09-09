Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Tax handbooks go digital to simplify filing

September 09, 2025 - 07:46
The General Department of Taxation (GDT) has compiled and released a set of three e-tax handbooks to better assist taxpayers.
The three new e-tax handbooks, including one for business owners, one for chief accountants, and one for individual business households. — Photo anninhthudo.vn

HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Taxation (GDT) has rolled out three new e-tax handbooks aimed at making tax filing easier for all.

The handbooks target business owners, chief accountants and individual business households. Available in digital format, they can be accessed across multiple platforms, offering an intuitive design with infographics, links to legal documents, tax declaration forms and instructional videos — making them straightforward even for beginners.

This launch marks a significant stride in modernising the tax sector, according to the GDT.

“With the release of these e-tax handbooks, the tax authority hopes to bring tax knowledge closer to businesses, accountants and business households, while affirming its determination to reform, innovate and integrate globally,” a GDT representative explained.

An innovative feature includes AI-powered Q&A support, enabling quick, convenient searches and application of tax policies and procedures.

Alongside these technological advances, new management methods are being introduced to provide targeted but broader support for taxpayers.

“This approach not only helps taxpayers perform tax procedures more quickly and accurately but also strengthens discipline, fairness and transparency in fulfilling tax obligations, both for taxpayers and for tax officials,” said head of the GDT’s Legal Department Nguyễn Thị Lan Anh. — VNS

tax management electronic tax payments

see also

More on this story

Economy

Clearing the path for safer exports

It is time for farmers, cooperatives and enterprises to embrace official export pathways to ensure sustainable growth and improved market access as recent challenges such as congestion at border gates and concerns regarding price and quality underscore the urgency for change.
Economy

Wind of change blows through Bắc Ninh

Spanning 1,524 ha in the former Sơn Động District, the proposed Bắc Ninh 2 wind power plant would feature nine turbines with capacities ranging from 5.5 MW to 6.3 MW each, tower heights of 130-140 metres and rotor diameters of 171-182 metres.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom