Tax handbooks go digital to simplify filing

HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Taxation (GDT) has rolled out three new e-tax handbooks aimed at making tax filing easier for all.

The handbooks target business owners, chief accountants and individual business households. Available in digital format, they can be accessed across multiple platforms, offering an intuitive design with infographics, links to legal documents, tax declaration forms and instructional videos — making them straightforward even for beginners.

This launch marks a significant stride in modernising the tax sector, according to the GDT.

“With the release of these e-tax handbooks, the tax authority hopes to bring tax knowledge closer to businesses, accountants and business households, while affirming its determination to reform, innovate and integrate globally,” a GDT representative explained.

An innovative feature includes AI-powered Q&A support, enabling quick, convenient searches and application of tax policies and procedures.

Alongside these technological advances, new management methods are being introduced to provide targeted but broader support for taxpayers.

“This approach not only helps taxpayers perform tax procedures more quickly and accurately but also strengthens discipline, fairness and transparency in fulfilling tax obligations, both for taxpayers and for tax officials,” said head of the GDT’s Legal Department Nguyễn Thị Lan Anh. — VNS