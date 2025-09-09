Việt Nam’s OCOP brands go global with e-commerce push

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme is riding the wave of e-commerce and social media to propel its rural brands onto the global stage, blending cultural heritage with digital savvy to tap premium markets.

The OCOP programme, launched over seven years ago, has emerged as a linchpin for rural economic growth, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. By transforming traditional goods into polished, market-ready products, it has elevated the cultural and commercial values of rural output.

Innovative producers are improving quality, building brands and gradually reaching some of the world’s most demanding markets. This proves Việt Nam's traditional products can compete globally in both quality and design.

With 17,068 products rated three stars or higher of 9,195 entities as of July 2025, the programme is reshaping local economies. Hanoi leads with 3,317 rated products, or 21.3 per cent of the national total, including six five-star and 22 potential five-star items, alongside 1,571 four-star and 1,718 three-star products.

Still, experts note persistent challenges. Most OCOP companies are small- and medium-sized enterprises, often cooperatives grappling with limited digital adoption, a shortage of skilled workers, and unfamiliarity with e-commerce processes, which hinder their global ambitions.

Breakthrough from digital transformation

Phương Đình Anh, Deputy Chief of the Central Coordinating Office for New-style Rural Area Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said OCOP products, constrained by small-scale production, must compete through cultural depth rather than volume. Local identity and stories, he stressed, should be embedded in every product.

While some firms and craft villages have embraced this approach, weak branding and limited resources often dilute their efforts, leaving products struggling to stand out.

Nguyễn Thị Phương Uyên, Marketing Director at Alibaba.com Vietnam, pointed to digital skill gaps as a key barrier. Sparse product descriptions, unpolished images, and a lack of foreign-language proficiency frequently undermine global appeal.

To bridge this gap, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) has partnered with Alibaba.com to launch the “Vietnam Pavilion”, an online platform assisting over 200 OCOP firms with training, digital store setups, and global market access. As a result, they are levelling up fast and shipping out.

Nguyễn Khánh Toàn, a TikTok Vietnam representative, highlighted the power of social commerce. “Craft products can be sold through engaging and emotional videos, something more effective than traditional advertising,” he said, noting that TikTok’s interactive features amplify reach by enabling buyers to share feedback and experiences.

VIETRADE Director Vũ Bá Phú underscored the cost-cutting and market-expanding potential of digital transformation. His agency is adapting trade promotion strategies, and teaming up with domestic and foreign partners to provide tailored support.

“We’re rolling out training, technical consulting, and branding help to get OCOP producers locked into sustainable online export channels”, he added. — VNS