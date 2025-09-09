Mexico warns textile exporters on information update

HÀ NỘI — The Export and Import Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has relayed a warning from Mexico: that country’s authorities may deny preferential tariffs to consignments already issued with a CPTPP Certificate of Origin (C/O) if the exporter has not registered or updated required trader information.

Via Official Dispatch No 1010/XNK-NH dated August 29, the Export and Import Department notified C/O-issuing organisations and the Việt Nam Textile & Apparel Association (VITAS) of the need for textile and apparel exporters to Mexico under the CPTPP to register and update trader information.

The department recommends that exporters complete registration and updates in full in accordance with MOIT Circular No 07/2019/TT-BCT.

Under the Việt Nam–Mexico bilateral Textile and Apparel Monitoring Programme within the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), exporters must register and update trader information as stipulated in Article 9 of Circular No 07/2019/TT-BCT dated April 19, 2019 on exports of textiles and apparel to Mexico under the CPTPP.

A review shows that many textile and apparel exporters to Mexico have obtained CPTPP C/Os but have not carried out the required registration and updates under Circular No 07/2019/TT-BCT.

Accordingly, the Agency requests C/O-issuing bodies to urge and guide traders applying for CPTPP C/Os for textile and apparel shipments to Mexico to promptly review, register and update their information in full as required by Circular No 07/2019/TT-BCT.

The Agency also requests VITAS to inform members about the monitoring programme requirements and Mexico’s warning so enterprises can comply. — VNS